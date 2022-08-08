Have you seen Daniel? Anyone with information is urged to contact police

BENDIGO Police are asking the public for assistance in finding a man who last seen on the weekend.
Daniel was last seen in the Eaglehawk CBD around 11pm on Saturday, 6 August.
Advertisement
He is described as being Caucasian, 185cm tall, and is clean shaven with dark brown hair.
IN THE NEWS
He was last seen wearing a red and black checker shirt, dark blue jeans, and brown work boots.
He may be with his dog, a beige Kelpie cross.
Anyone with information should is urged to call Bendigo police on (03) 5448 1300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.