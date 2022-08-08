Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Maryborough man accused of rape and sexual assault is heard in the Bendigo Magistrates Court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massage therapist allegedly took advantage of his female clients

A MARYBOROUGH massage therapist facing rape and sexual assault charges appeared before the Bendigo Magistrates Court this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.