Massage therapist allegedly took advantage of his female clients

A MARYBOROUGH massage therapist facing rape and sexual assault charges appeared before the Bendigo Magistrates Court this morning.
Detectives from the Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) executed a search warrant at a business on Majorca Road, Maryborough on Wednesday and arrested a 62-year-old man.
Advertisement
Other news:
Police allege he sexually assaulted two females during massages administered at the Maryborough premises between January and June this year.
He was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The man's committal mention was adjourned to November 23, 2022 at the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
His bail has been extended.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.