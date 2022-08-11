DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$950,000
LAND: 1505sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Laura Everitt 0447 751 516
INSPECT: By appointment
Completed just 18 months ago, this residence from Paul Gray Builders is thoughtfully designed to optimise an enjoyable family lifestyle both inside and out.
Space and functionality make for an enviable home layout, with three separate zones for work, rest and play. Along with spacious open-plan kitchen and family zone, there is an additional multi-purpose room as well as a separate study.
Selling agents Tim and Laura said the true star of this home is the kitchen with its Caesarstone benchtops, induction cooktop, matt-black cabinetry, matching black tapware and a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom suite is tucked away for privacy and boasts high-end features such as twin walk-in robes and an opulent ensuite with double vanity. Three further bedrooms have walk-in robes as well as ceiling fans, block-out blinds and sheer curtains. The well-appointed central family bathroom and a separate powder room are situated nearby.
Alfresco living, outdoor heaters, a fire-pit area, kid's play space, pro-basketball zone, lush turf and a double lock-up garage complete this lifestyle property in a quiet court setting. Walk to Axedale Primary School, local tavern, shop and more. Enjoy the convenience of Bendigo city as well as fine dining and award-winning wineries at Heathcote.
