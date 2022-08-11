Generously proportioned, this impressive Californian-bungalow home is like an old soul with a new heart. The classic 1920s floorplan features a long hallway with large bedrooms on either side, then it leads to the family zone and modern kitchen. Excellent features in the kitchen include island bench, dishwasher, 900mm-wide stove, wine fridge, walk-in pantry and a multi-fold servery window.

