Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Expressions of interest close Tuesday 30 August at 5pm
Anticipated selling range $1,050,000 - $1,150,000
LAND: 595sqm
AGENCY: Priority1 Property
AGENT: Chris Bone 0419 891 715
INSPECT: By appointment
Generously proportioned, this impressive Californian-bungalow home is like an old soul with a new heart. The classic 1920s floorplan features a long hallway with large bedrooms on either side, then it leads to the family zone and modern kitchen. Excellent features in the kitchen include island bench, dishwasher, 900mm-wide stove, wine fridge, walk-in pantry and a multi-fold servery window.
Open-plan living and lounge area features glass double doors, a sparking 18-light crystal chandelier, custom drapery and Bluetooth speakers. Morning sunshine bathes this area for an invigorating start to your day. Nearby is another room which can be section-off by double doors. This multipurpose space could be formal dining, a cinema room, office, rumpus or fourth bedroom.
The home has restored original features such as cornices, ceiling roses and lead lighting. These pair perfectly with carefully selected modern and contemporary fittings to enhance and complement this charming home. More features are fitted robes, ensuite, twin vanity, walk-in robe, ample storage and updated family bathroom.
Just arrived on the market, this is a stunning property with ample scope to create your dream alfresco.
