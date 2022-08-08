Forest Fire Management Victoria will install fox baiting stations in two state forests near Bendigo this month.
As part of a spring fox baiting program designed to protect native animals and livestock, stations will be installed in the Lyell and Kimbolton state forests from August 15.
It is hoped the stations will help reduce fox numbers foxes in the area with the program to run until September 30.
"Foxes are a pest animal in Australia and attack livestock and wildlife," FFMVic senior forest manager and roading officer Lynda Mabon said.
"Every year, foxes are responsible for significant stock losses, especially during lambing season.
"Foxes are also known to carry diseases and increase the spread of weeds in our state forests."
Mrs Mabon said the bait stations will be monitored regularly and replaced weekly with the baits will be removed at the end of the program.
"Baits are placed in bait stations according to strict guidelines that minimise the risk of other species taking them," she said.
"These baits could pose a risk to domestic animals, and we ask nearby landholders to ensure their dogs and other pets are confined to their property.
"Neighbouring landowners have been notified of the program and signs have been placed at entrances to the control areas so that visitors are aware of the baiting."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
