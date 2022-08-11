DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$2,500,000 - $2,600,000
LAND: 4750sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Andrew Pearce 0419 544 251
INSPECT: By appointment
Allawah on tree-lined Neale Street is an exemplary period-style residence circa 1928. Admired by many, but owned by few, the meticulously maintained solid-brick residence features a terracotta-tiled gabled roof supported by pairs of fluted columns atop classic cast stone balustrades. A grand marble staircase sweeps to the formal double entrance with tessellated tiled verandahs wrapping around three sides of the residence.
Inside, impeccably preserved period details include polished jarrah floors, Queensland maple wall panelling, high ornate ceilings, detailed open fireplaces and beautiful leadlight glazed bow windows and doors. The upgraded kitchen and family room maximises northern light, and boasts high-end fittings like stone benchtops, a 110cm-wide Falcon range, a Miele dishwasher and ample cabinetry featuring an appliance cupboard and roll-out pantry while the dry cellar is ready to take your wine collection.
A separate 10 x 6-metre billiard room (or studio) at the rear of the home offers growing families the option of a teen retreat, a work-from-home space or conversion for multi-generation living or Airbnb space. Behind a brick fence, and on two land titles, this outstanding property offers an incomparable lifestyle close to sporting facilities, schools, La Trobe University and Bendigo CBD.
