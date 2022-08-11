Allawah on tree-lined Neale Street is an exemplary period-style residence circa 1928. Admired by many, but owned by few, the meticulously maintained solid-brick residence features a terracotta-tiled gabled roof supported by pairs of fluted columns atop classic cast stone balustrades. A grand marble staircase sweeps to the formal double entrance with tessellated tiled verandahs wrapping around three sides of the residence.