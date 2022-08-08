Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo
On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 102 new COVID-19 cases | August 8, 2022

Updated August 8 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Greater Bendigo has recorded 102 additional COVID infections overnight.

Local News

