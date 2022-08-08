Greater Bendigo has recorded 102 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 905.
Advertisement
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported six new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 33 COVID patients in hospital, 10 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patient in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 122 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded zero and six new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had five and two each.
Campaspe Shire (23), Mount Alexander (12) and the Macedon Ranges (52) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below 5000.
Cases recorded on Sunday reached 4911, the lowest number since June 11 when 4724 cases were recorded.
The 4911 new cases were made up of 3822 rapid-antigen tests and 1089 positive PCR tests.
Read more:
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 43,110 - the lowest since June 27 when active cases were 42,764.
Currently, there are 657 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 37 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Sadly, one person lost their life to coronavirus overnight.
Happy International Cat Day Bendigo.
To kick start this week the right way, we're putting a call out for cute cat pics!
Advertisement
Young, old, ragdoll or tabby, send in your pet pics to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via our Facebook page to be part of the gallery. And make sure to include their names and yours.
We'll endeavor to share them throughout the week.
Good morning Bendigo and welcome to another week!
You're in the right place for the latest and greatest and there was some big news over the weekend.
Advertisement
Tragically over the weekend, a three year old boy was airlifted to Melbourne after being found unresponsive in Lake Neangar in Eaglehawk.
At the time of writing he remains in a critical condition. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.
Bendigo also played host to some furry canines over the weekend and the tail-end of last week.
Advertisement
Bendigo is set for cool day today with an overnight low of zero and a high of 14.
There is a chance of fog and frost this morning, with a sunny afternoon on the way with light winds.
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
Across the north central area, it will be a mostly sunny day with patches of frost and morning fog.
There will be a 20 per cent chance of a shower in the east with snow possible above 1100 metres.
Echuca will be similarly chilly with an overnight low of zero and a high of 15, with patchy frost and the chance of fog in the morning before a sunny afternoon with light winds. Castlemaine with have a zero-degree night with a high of 13.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.