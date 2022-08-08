Roberts shoots low in North Western's Victorian Junior Country Regions triumph

Two strong rounds from Bendigo's Jazy Roberts helped the North Western junior squad secure the nett trophy at the Victorian Junior Country Regions on the weekend.
Roberts, 17, shot an impressive six-under par 67 on the opening day at Bendigo Golf Club, before returning to the course on day two at Neangar Park where she fired a three-over par 75 to finish the overall tournament at three-under par.
In the team rankings, North Western (+26 nett/+159 gross) won the nett trophy but fell short by three strokes behind South Western(+43 nett/+156 gross) in the gross competition.
Roberts said the whole team was pleased with its effort during the course of the two-day tournament.
"We were all very pleased to win the nett trophy and to only miss the gross by three strokes," she said.
During day one at Bendigo, Roberts hit every fairway and only missed one green en route to a 67-off-the-stick.
However, Neangar's greens presented Roberts with a challenge on day two which saw her finish at 75-off-the-stick.
"I missed a lot of close-range putts which was annoying as I didn't read them properly or just pushed or pull them slightly," she said.
A highlight was on the par-three 12th, despite pushing her tee shot to right of the green, Roberts chipped in to walk off with a birdie.
Fellow NW team-mate Jesper Wallace was the boy's leading nett score at six-under.
Other NW players gross scores were Archie Alston (+1), Flynn Anderson (+4), Campbell Boyd (+6), Emmalee Beggs (+7), Morten Hafkamp (+11), Stephanie Baker (+12), Charlie Kingwill (+20), Danika Meehan (+30), and Caitlin McKissack (+90).
Overall Roberts was pleased with her effort, especially as the 17-year-old has recently focused on refining several parts of her game - which includes a recent swing change and accuracy off the tee.
The top performance came just a few weeks after Roberts fended off a strong field to win the overall girls division at the Murray River Junior Masters.
The Belvoir Park product finished the 54-hole three-day competition with rounds of 68,73 and 67 (208) to finish two shots ahead of Metropolitan GC's Jeneath Wong.
Roberts is showing no signs of slowing down her journey to the top and has big plans for her career during the next 12 months.
"Once I finish school next year my plan is to travel around Australia and compete in as many tournaments as possible," she said.
"There's also the possibility I will try and play college golf."
