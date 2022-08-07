BFNL: Dragons close in on fifth spot as Square and Gisborne score big wins

Sandhurst overcame a slow start to defeat bottom side Maryborough by 104 points at the QEO on Saturday.
For the first 30 minutes Sandhurst looked anything but a finals team, but by 5pm the Dragons' drive towards the top five remained on track.
Advertisement
Sandhurst won 21.15 (141) to 5.7 (37) to move up to sixth place - one win behind Kyneton and South Bendigo in the battle for fourth and fifth spots.
Maryborough outscored the Dragons by three points in a dour first quarter.
The young Pies took the game right up to the Dragons and held up well behind the ball.
Order was restored in the second quarter when Sandhurst added 7.6 to no score.
The Pies battled hard against the odds, but the Dragons had too much class and they added 13.7 to 4.2 after the main break.
Cobi Maxted kicked six goals for Sandhurst to take his season tally to 44 goals, while James Coghlan and Noah Walsh racked up plenty of the ball.
The usual suspects - Liam Latch and Aidan Hare - were named best for the Pies, while Jake Postle and Chris Freeman were rewarded for their efforts.
"We were a bit flat early, but the last three quarters were pretty good,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"We had a clean bill of health and we walk away pretty happy."
Sandhurst now hosts Kyneton next Saturday with the winner to virtually sew up a finals berth.
The Tigers won their first battle this season by 11 points.
Maryborough has its final home game of the season next week against South Bendigo.
The Magpies round out the season with a road trip to Kyneton.
Golden Square forward Joel Brett is within 12 goals of the century mark after kicking his third double-figure haul of the season on Saturday.
Brett kicked 10 goals in Square's 28.25 (193) to 1.3 (9) win to move to 88 goals for the season.
24 of those 88 goals were kicked in Square two games against Castlemaine.
Advertisement
"He probably kicked seven points as well today and four of those were set shots that he'd normally kick,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"He was fantastic for us. The scary thing is he's still young and his best footy is in front of him."
Carter hopes his side's best footy is in front of it as well.
The 182-point win over the Magpies sealed the double-chance for the finals.
"We played some good footy and got through the game without injuries,'' Carter said.
Advertisement
"Overall, we were pretty good, but there's still some things we need to work on.
"In the second quarter (Square kicked 5.10) we got a bit selfish at times and we were taking shots from deep in the pockets."
Midfielder Ricky Monti, who has played a few games at VFL level with GWS Giants this season, was named best for the Dogs.
Centre half-forward Jayden Burke kicked seven goals and Liam Barrett was solid across half-back and through the middle.
With Bailey Henderson, Tommy Horne, Tom Cain, Zac Denahy and Jed Denahy all sidelined, the injury-depleted Magpies had no answer to Square's midfield strength or its dynamic forward line.
Riley Pedretti, Liam Wilkinson and Declan Slingo were named best for the Pies.
Advertisement
Gisborne gave Kangaroo Flat a reminder of how far it has to go in its rebuilding process in Saturday's clash at Gardiner Reserve.
The young Roos were competitive in the first quarter against the league-leaders, but the final three terms were one-way traffic.
Gisborne led by 14 points at quarter-time before kicking 20.10 to 2.1 in the final three quarters to win convincingly, 24.13 (157) to 4.2 (26).
Young midfielders Flynn Lakey laid the groundwork for the win and Pat McKenna and Ethan Foreman did the damage inside forward 50, kicking 12 goals between them.
Foreman's form was particularly pleasing for the Dogs. The classy mid-sized forward kicked five goals in his first match since round eight after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Advertisement
Gisborne had nine individual goalkickers for the day and had a host of good performers.
Promising midfielder Ethan Roberts was best for the Roos, while Bryce Franzini and Ryan O'Keefe were solid contributors.
Siblings Mitch and Liam Collins collected their fair share of the ball, but Gisborne's depth was too much for the Roos to handle.
It doesn't get any easier for the Roos. Next week they host Strathfieldsaye. Gisborne is away to Golden Square.
READ MORE: Kyneton quashes Eaglehawk's finals hopes
READ MORE: South Bendigo no match for ruthless Storm
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.