LVFNL netball: Protest likely after Panthers-Demons clash ends in draw

A CHALLENGE is looming over the result of Saturday's LVFNL A-grade match between Marong and Calivil United, considered crucial to both clubs' top-three hopes.
As per the official scoresheet, the match at Malone Park ended in a 52-52 draw.
But a later recount revealed quarter-by-quarter goal tallies of 13 in the first quarter and 20, 11 and nine thereafter for Calivil United, totalling 53 goals.
The Demons entered the weekend on 40 points, needing a pair of wins in their last two matches to overtake either Mitiamo, which had the bye on Saturday and is on 46 points, or Marong, which was on 46 points before Saturday.
It is the second controversy in AFL Central Victoria netball involving a scoresheet in the last two weeks.
Last Wednesday, HDFNL club Elmore was stripped of its round 17 win and its score of 84 goals after a protest was lodged by Huntly in relation to a Bloods player not named on the scoresheet taking to the court.
The win proved telling in the Hawks clinching a finals berth ahead of Heathcote, Lockington-Bamwam United and Leitchville-Gunbower, who all finished one win behind the Hawks.
Confirming just how wide open this season's premiership race is, Marong and Calivil United played out one of the games of the season.
The Panthers, inspired by a brilliant shooting performance from Bridget Willox, came from nine goals at half time to nearly have the game on level terms at three quarter time.
Willox, who replaced Brittany Hercus at half time, shot 13 of her side's 18 goals in the third term, setting the stage for a tight last quarter in which the Panthers outscored the Demons 10-9.
A see-sawing last quarter produced some tense netball, with the inducement of a coveted double chance on the line.
Disappointed if their chance to finish in third spot has gone, Demons coach Karen Pascoe said the 'swinging' nature of the clash was proof of just how little separated the top teams.
"We had a brilliant second quarter, shooting 20 goals to their 10, but they came back strong in the third and the last half was very tight," she said.
"The double chance would be good if it happened, but I don't think it's everything in this environment.
"I feel anyone in the top five is capable of beating anyone else on any given day and our girls too are up there with a chance as much as anyone else is."
Goal shooter Mia McCrann-Peters led the Demons with 36 goals for the game, while centre Lily Buckingham enjoyed an exciting tussle with the Panthers' Brittany Shannon.
Defenders Jasmine Condliffe and Michelle Balic were strong at the defensive end of the court.
It was the second time this season Marong has been involved in a draw after it shared the points with Mitiamo in round three.
Panthers coach Bianca Garton praised her players' resilience in rebounding from a poor second quarter and a concerning enough half time deficit.
"We just had a lull period, again, as we seem to do, but gradually pegged them back and got in front and then it was goal-for-goal," she said.
"We definitely felt more controlled in the second half after being very flat in the second quarter and making a lot of skill errors.
"The change up at goal shooter with Bridget (Willox) coming on really worked for us.
"We played a much more level-headed second half and just plugged away.
"Hopefully we've clinched top three, but either way, we're just very excited to be playing finals and whoever we come up against, we'll give it a red-hot crack."
The Panthers were without defender Tania Kerrison, who injured her ankle at training on Thursday night, with Willox and Paige Gordon, who played the last two and a half quarters at wing defence and goal defence, coming up from B-grade.
In other games, top side Maiden Gully YCW accounted for a gallant Bridgewater 56-47, while Pyramid Hill upset Newbridge 31-29.
