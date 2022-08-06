Wilson crowned Commonwealth Games champion for the second time

Aaron Wilson has done it again.
The Bendigo lawn bowler became the first Australian in Commonwealth Games history to win back-to-back men's singles gold medals when he dominated the final against Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEST).
Advertisement
Wilson thrashed Kelly, 21-3, and repeated his celebration from the Gold Coast four years ago - ripping his shirt off.
The 30-year-old threw it into the crowd and jumped the fence into a delighted pack of Australian team-mates and officials.
Wilson put the gold medal game to bed with a remarkable opening eight ends.
He scored the first 12 shots of the match and there was no way back for Kelly.
A two on the 15th end completed the rout for Wilson, who became just the second male bowler in Commonwealth Games history to defend his title.
The last player to win back-to-back men's crowns was England's David Bryant, who won four gold medals in a row in the 1960s and 1970s.
Earlier in the day, Wilson proved too strong for Scotland's Ian McLean, 21-9, in their semi-final battle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.