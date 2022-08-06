BFNL netball: Bulldogs bounce back in a big way

GISBORNE has bounced back from the disappointment of a loss against South Bendigo with a vengeance by toppling BFNL powerhouse Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
The Bulldogs helped send the Roos packing from a top spot with a season-best 45-40 win at Gardiner Reserve.
It was only the Roos' second loss this season, but enough for Sandhurst to jump ahead of them on the ladder following a convincing win over Maryborough at the QEO.
The defeat continued a surprisingly barren run for Kangaroo Flat at Gisborne.
The Roos have not won at Gardiner Reserve in seven seasons, with their best result a draw early last season.
A delighted Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer praised her entire playing group for the turnaround in form after coming up one-goal short of the Bloods in round 15.
"The seven (players) out there really ground it out for the four quarters," she said.
"I thought the girls really meant business from the get-go and all seven of them played their role.
"We knew that's what it was going to take to beat Flat, contributions all over the court.
"Picking a best for us was hard because we were really happy with everyone out on the court.
"It's nice for the girls to get the win and it's nice for their confidence leading into finals.
"We'll still take it one step at a time and not get ahead of ourselves, but it was nice for them to see that can take it up to teams like Flat and Sandhurst."
The Bulldogs regained star goal attack Claudia Mawson, who missed last week's loss to South Bendigo, but were still without Vixens training partner Jordan Cransberg.
Midcourter Emerson Lakey was also a notable absentee after sustaining a leg injury at training during the week.
Gisborne led by a lone goal at quarter time, but was able to stretch the margin to four goals at half time and five by three quarter time.
Kangaroo Flat, led by strong games in defence from Carly Van Den Heuvel and Ingrid Hopkins, who continued their good form from the previous week's 19-goal win over Castlemaine, was able to peg the margin back on several occasions only for the Bulldogs to steady and reassume control.
A strong show of character by the Bulldogs was superbly led by Mawson and BFNL representatives Maddy Stewart and Kirby Elliott.
Roos coach Jayden Cowling paid full credit to Gisborne for a great performance and challenge.
"They are a top-three team for a reason and a talented side - they played a great game of netball," he said.
"They really took it to us from the first whistle. We knew they'd be fired up after losing to South last week, so it was no surprise.
"We were playing catch-up netball most of the day; it was always five or six (goals) and we'd claw it back to one or two, but we just turned over way too much ball in the second half.
"We definitely had our opportunities, but we just couldn't get the score on our terms in the second half of the game.
"It's a bit of a Gisborne curse for us. We hadn't won down there for six years, so we'll have to make it seven now."
Cowling said his players would take valuable lessons from the game in their bid to try and regain top spot ahead of finals.
"These are the sorts of games we want, a tough 60-minutes, and that's what we got," he said.
"We know what we need to do know when we play against them in finals.
"The girls were really disappointed to let top spot slip, but I think we are all going to have a bit of fire in our bellies to come back firing next week."
The Roos will continue their road to finals next week against Strathfieldsaye before one final showdown against a top-five opponent South Bendigo in round 18.
If they are to regain top spot, it will require two wins and at least one Sandhurst loss against either Kyneton or Castlemaine.
Round 16 results: Gisborne 45 defeated Kangaroo Flat 40; Strathfieldsaye 33 lost to South Bendigo 57; Kyneton 50 defeated Eaglehawk 38; Castlemaine 81 defeated Golden Square 34; Sandhurst 82 defeated Maryborough 44.
