BFNL netball: Bulldogs bounce back in a big way

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 7 2022 - 7:25am, first published August 6 2022 - 10:00pm
Gisborne's Claudia Mawson

GISBORNE has bounced back from the disappointment of a loss against South Bendigo with a vengeance by toppling BFNL powerhouse Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

