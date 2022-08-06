Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo on the go: New COVID infections in Greater Bendigo fall below 100

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 7 2022 - 1:59am, first published August 6 2022 - 7:30pm
COVID: New coronavirus infections for Greater Bendigo have fallen below 100. Picture: File

The number of new COVID infections in Greater Bendigo has fallen below 100, with the active numbers in region now below a thousand at 994.

