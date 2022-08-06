The number of new COVID infections in Greater Bendigo has fallen below 100, with the active numbers in region now below a thousand at 994.
Greater Bendigo recorded 92 new infections on Sunday, following 161 new cases on Friday and 1116 active cases.
Advertisement
Sunday's figures include 31 cases each from 3550 and 3551, with 14 from 3556, nine from 3555 and two from 3515.
Heathcote (3523) also recorded two new cases.
Elsewhere in the state, Mitchell Shire recorded 59 new infections while the Macedon Ranges recorded 51. Campaspe Shire recorded 28 and Mount Alexander 15, while Loddon, Central Goldfields and Gannawarra were all in single digits with three, one and four respectively.
THE number of new COVID infections and total active cases across Victoria has continued to drop in Sunday's figures.
5114 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, which continues the week's decreasing pattern. There were 6261 recorded on Saturday, 7502 on Friday and 8785 on Thursday.
Active cases are now 46,174 which again represents a drop from the last three days with 52,515 on Thursday. The numbers have decreased each day since.
Positively the number of deaths has also reduced although three people have still sadly passed in the last 24 hours. In contrast, 58 lives were lost in the previous 48 hours.
660 people remain in hospital including 40 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
The public are reminded to register any positive rapid antigen tests by calling the Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398, and to continue getting the third dose of the vaccine, and fourth where eligible.
IT will be another cool day for the Greater Bendigo region today with a medium chance of showers.
Bendigo is set for a low of four and a high of 13, with 0 to 1mm of rain. It should be partly cloudy with a chance of fog in the early morning, and a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon with light winds.
Across the north central area more broadly there will be a high (70 per cent) chance of showers in the east, and a medium (40 per cent) chance elsewhere. Snow is set to fall above 1100 metres.
Castlemaine will have an overnight low of four with a maximum of 13, while Echuca will fall to three with a high of 14.
Keep up to date with all the latest and greatest through The Bendigo Advertiser's website throughout the day.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.