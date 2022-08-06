BFNL: Storm produces clinical team performance in 64-point win over Bloods

STRATHFIELDSAYE restricted South Bendigo to just 11 scoring shots in a clinical 64-point win over the Bloods at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
The Storm grabbed control of the contest in the second quarter and never surrendered it in a 16.14 (110) to 7.4 (46) BFNL victory, extending their winning streak over the Bloods to 16 in a row.
It was a solid team performance from the Storm, who won the midfield battle, kicked 16 goals with eight different players hitting the scoreboard and stifled the Bloods defensively.
And importantly with finals now on the horizon, they got through without any major injury concerns, although, skipper Lachlan Sharp did finish the game icing a corkie.
The Storm kicked 13 of their 16 goals for the game to the Sheepwash Creek end of the ground across the second and fourth quarters.
They outscored the Bloods 8.1 to 3.0 in the second quarter and 5.2 to 0.1 in the last term.
The dominant second term by the Storm came after a competitive opening in which Strathfieldsaye led by five points at quarter-time.
The Storm, though, should have been further in front given their squandered opportunities, kicking 2.6 in the opening quarter, which included Sharp twice hitting the post, to the Bloods' 2.1.
But just like had happened the previous week against Gisborne for South Bendigo after a competitive start, it was the second term where the Bloods were again put firmly on the back foot.
The Storm midfield unit of Boden Alexander, Cal McCarty, Riley Wilson, Jake Moorhead, Daniel Clohesy and ruckman Michael Pilcher got busy in the second term.
After the Bloods had won the centre clearances 5-0 in the first quarter, it was a 9-2 annihilation out of the middle for the Storm in the second quarter, while they also found their radar in front of goal kicking 8.1.
The Bloods did work hard to keep in touch with the Storm and in the final minute of the quarter were within 24 points after kicking three second-term goals before one of the game's pivotal moments.
The Storm's Baxter Slater kicked his third goal in the pocket and before the ball could be returned to the centre a free kick was paid against the Bloods to Sharp.
Sharp - who kicked a game-high four goals - threaded the goal from the pocket, extending the Storm's lead to 36 points, 10.7, to 5.1, before the half-time siren sounded soon after.
The Bloods narrowly won the third quarter 2.2, both goals kicked by Kaiden Antonowicz, to 1.4 before the Storm closed the game out with five unanswered goals in the final term - again starting with their dominance out of the centre square - to blow their winning margin out beyond 10 goals.
The win improves the Storm to 13-3, while the loss leaves the Bloods 9-7.
