Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Storm produces clinical team performance in 64-point win over Bloods

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 6 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD-AT-IT: Strathfieldsaye midfielder Boden Alexander marks on Saturday. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

STRATHFIELDSAYE restricted South Bendigo to just 11 scoring shots in a clinical 64-point win over the Bloods at Tannery Lane on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.