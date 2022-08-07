NCFL: Ladder-leading Bulls retain their edge over Tigers

BIRCHIP-Watchem has retained its edge over Sea Lake Nandaly in the North Central league.
For the third time this season the Bulls proved too good for the Tigers, winning Saturday's round 15 encounter by 32 points at Birchip, 10.11 (71) to 4.15 (39).
Since the re-start of the NCFL competition last year following the 2020 COVID-abandoned season, the Tigers have lost just five of their 26 games - four of which have been against the Bulls.
Saturday's result keeps the Bulls one game clear on top of the ladder with one round to play, while it consigns Sea Lake Nandaly to third position and no double chance in the finals.
The Bulls were off-target early, kicking 3.7 in the first term, but straightened up after quarter-time, kicking 7.4 for the rest of the match.
The Tigers were held goal-less after half-time, but it wasn't through a lack of opportunity after kicking 0.10.
Clayton Hinkley kicked three goals for the Bulls and was one of their standouts, while Luke Martin was the best for the Tigers, who following the previous week's defeat to Donald have lost two in a row for the first time since 2018.
* Wedderburn defeated Charlton by 75 points in their annual Woosang Cup clash.
The Redbacks kicked 12 goals to three after quarter-time on the way to their 15.17 (107) to 5.2 (32) victory, with Jordan Rosengren earning the best-on-ground medal.
Tom Campbell (six) and former coach Danny Benaim (four) kicked 10 goals between them for the Redbacks.
* Wycheproof-Narraport cracked triple figures for the first time since 2019 in its 54-point win at home over St Arnaud.
The Demons were 34 points up at half-time on the way to a 15.10 (100) to 6.10 (46) victory to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this year after beating Charlton the previous week.
* And Donald continued its tune-up for the finals by belting Boort by 119 points.
The Royals held the Magpies goal-less in both the first and third quarters of their commanding 22.17 (149) to 4.6 (30) victory.
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior 3.4 10.7 13.9 15.10 (100)
St Arnaud Senior 2.2 5.3 6.5 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: C.Green 4, J.Turner 3, J.Bateson 2, G.Hommelhoff 2, J.Coatsworth 2, M.Beckmans 1, R.Allan 1; St Arnaud Senior: J.Kell 2, T.Douglas 1, W.Jackson 1, J.Tillig 1, J.Tillig 1
BEST: Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: D.Horbury, L.Van Schaik, C.Green, J.McHutchison, J.Kenny, C.Burge; St Arnaud Senior: B.Batters, J.Tillig, W.Jackson, J.Patching, M.Goode, B.Durward
Birchip Watchem Seniors 3.7 5.8 8.9 10.11 (71)
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 1.2 4.5 4.9 4.15 (39)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: C.Hinkley 3, N.Gordon 2, S.Hogan 2, W.Sheahan 2, L.Sirett 1; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: B.Weir 1, J.Summerhayes 1, B.Mcinnes 1, W.Simpson 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: L.Ryan, C.Hinkley, W.Sheahan, L.Sirett, R.Hogan, N.Gordon; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: L.Martin, T.Donnan, K.Donnan, J.Wright, T.Cox, B.Weir
Donald Seniors 5.3 8.13 14.14 22.17 (149)
Boort Seniors 0.0 3.0 3.3 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Donald Seniors: L.Burke 4, R.Young 3, J.Potter 3, B.Haddow 3, D.Harrison 3, R.Hards 1, J.Wall 1, R.Leeder 1, J.Bates-gilby 1, R.Bath 1, M.Donnellon 1; Boort Seniors: F.Holland 2, N.Twigg 1, H.Weaver 1
BEST: Donald Seniors: R.Young, B.Haddow, R.Barrack, J.Bates-gilby, S.Griffiths, J.Wall; Boort Seniors: N.Twigg, J.Muscatello, C.Hatcher, S.Green, N.Murphy, K.Wilson
Wedderburn Senior 3.2 6.8 8.13 15.17 (107)
Charlton Seniors 2.1 4.2 5.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Wedderburn Senior: T.Campbell 6, D.Benaim 4, J.McKay 2, M.Mcewen 1, L.Holt 1; Charlton Seniors: N.Thompson 2, L.Holmes-Brown 1, K.Clifford 1, B.Kemp 1
BEST: Wedderburn Senior: J.Rosengren, J.McKay, T.Campbell, D.Benaim, I.Holt, C.Lowry; Charlton Seniors: M.Heenan, T.Hill, R.Thompson, A.Walklate, K.Blow, J.Thompson
