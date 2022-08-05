Blues, Colts battle for women's League Cup title

Strathdale and Strathfieldsaye Colts United will do battle for the first piece of CV League One Women's silverware on Sunday.
The Blues host Colts in the League Cup final after they topped their respective groups in the preliminary matches.
While Colts has been the team to beat for the majority of the women's championship season, Strathdale has found its best form over the past three weeks with wins over Eaglehawk and La Trobe Uni and a draw with the in-form Shepparton United.
For the Blues to have any chance of winning the League Cup, they need to find a way to hinder the impact of Colts' midfield and strikers.
The teams have met twice in championship play this season and Colts scored 15 goals in total across the two games.
Their most recent encounter was a 7-0 win to Colts in late June.
Sunday's League Cup final starts at 1.30pm.
The women's championship season goes into recess for one week.
In the League One Men's championship race, the match of the round is on Sunday afternoon where third-placed Eaglehawk and fourth-placed Shepparton United have the chance to regain some momentum when they meet in Shepparton.
Eaglehawk lost to Shepparton South 4-1 last round, while Shepparton United suffered a 5-3 loss to Spring Gully.
At Beischer Park on Saturday evening, the home team Strathdale hosts the undefeated Shepparton South.
Should the Blues have their best team on the park, they have the capabilities to at least test the powerful South line-up.
If the Blues are depleted, then we could see a repeat of the 10-0 drubbing South handed them in round six.
Second-placed Tatura faces a danger game on Sunday when it hosts a Spring Gully side that has won four games on the trot.
In other games, Epsom should get all three points against Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Saturday night, while on Sunday Golden City is at home to La Trobe Uni.
