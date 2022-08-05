Bendigo Advertiser

Blues, Colts battle for women's League Cup title

Updated August 6 2022 - 1:22am, first published August 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale needs to be at its best to defeat Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the League Cup final. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Strathdale and Strathfieldsaye Colts United will do battle for the first piece of CV League One Women's silverware on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.