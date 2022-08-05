Bendigo Advertiser
Wilson one step away from gold medal game at Commonwealth Games

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 5 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Bendigo's Aaron Wilson in action at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson will play for a medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

