Wilson one step away from gold medal game at Commonwealth Games

Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson will play for a medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Wilson won his men's singles quarter-final clash with England's Jamie Walker 21-16 on Friday night (AEST) to advance to Saturday night's semi-finals.
Advertisement
Wilson, the defending champion, will play Scotland's Iain McLean in the semi-finals, with the winner to advance to the gold medal game.
The loser of the semi-final will play-off for bronze.
Wilson overcame a sluggish start in the quarter-final.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Walker burst out of the blocks and won the first four ends to lead 7-0 in the first to 21 battle.
The fifth end proved to be the turning point for Wilson.
He picked up three shots which sparked a remarkable 13-0 run over five ends.
Wilson raced to a 20-13 lead through 15 ends before Walker made him earn the final shot.
The Englishman collected single shots on the next three ends before Wilson landed the knockout blow.
The semi-final is scheduled to start at 8.30pm (AEST) on Saturday, while the medal games are scheduled for 1.30am on Sunday (AEST).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.