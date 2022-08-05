THE number of new coronavirus infections statewide has continued to fall with active cases now below 50,000.
There have been 6261 new positive cases in the last 24 hours across Victoria, down on Friday's figure of 7502 and Thursday's of 8785.
Active cases are now at 48,306 compared with 50,362 on Friday and 52,515 on Thursday.
Friday saw a significant spike in deaths with 34 people tragically losing their lives following nine deaths on Thursday. 24 more lives have been lost in the subsequent 24 hours.
668 people remain in hospital, including 36 people in ICU and seven on ventilators. Of the new cases, 4528 were detected through rapid antigen testing and 1733 through positive PCR tests.
The public are reminded to register any positive rapid antigen tests by calling the Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398, and to continue getting the third dose of the vaccine, and fourth where eligible.
Happy Saturday Bendigo Advertiser readers - there is a bit of rain on the weekend menu but also plenty of fun activities besides.
The Australian Ballet will be performing this weekend and hundreds of dogs will be on display at the Bendigo Showgrounds, with heaps of other fun activities too.
Read more about what's on in the region here, and destress from a busy weekend by getting out and about.
It is set to be a wet weekend with Bendigo forecast for 1-3mm, with a low of five and a high of 13.
The region will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers, particularly in the morning and afternoon, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.
The north central area will similarly have a 90 per cent chance of rain with snow falling above 1300 metres, and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h before becoming light before dawn, with overnight temperatures falling to around five degrees with daytime highs between nine and 13 degrees.
Castlemaine will have a low of six and a high of 13, with a predicted 1 to 2mm, while Echuca will be cloudy with a high chance of showers.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
