BFNL: Hungry Tigers relish opportunity to play in big games

For Kyneton coach Paul Chapman, the Tigers' finals' quest is pretty simple.
"If we're good enough to be a top five side then we should beat Eaglehawk and Sandhurst,'' Chapman said.
"If we don't win those games then we probably don't deserve to be there."
The Tigers' destiny is in their own hands.
They hold fifth spot on percentage ahead of Eaglehawk and the two teams meet on Saturday in a mini elimination final at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Next week the Tigers play seventh-placed Sandhurst at the QEO, before rounding out the season against bottom side Maryborough.
"This is what you play footy for,'' Chapman said.
"It's been a while since Kyneton has been in this position. The boys are very excited to be in this position.
"The wins early in the year have set us up and now we need to finish it off."
Chapman said last week's narrow eight-point loss to Golden Square was the Tigers' best performance in the second-half of the season.
"We got back to playing something like our best footy,'' he said.
"We know what it looks like and feels like again. The boys are chomping at the bit to get out there against Eaglehawk and get the job done."
Skipper and number one ruckman James Orr is on the sidelines for the second-straight week for the Tigers.
Key forward Ryan Pretty is out, while Ned O'Sullivan will also miss the crucial match, which leaves a hole in the Tigers' midfield.
Eaglehawk has its own selection issues.
Key midfielder Noah Wheeler (suspension), forward Darcy Richards (hamstring) and running defender Fraser Verhey (ankle) are out of the side which lost to Sandhurst last week.
The Tigers won by 21 points when the two sides met in round seven at Canterbury Park, with midfielder/forward Cameron Manuel kicking five goals in a best on ground performance.
Sandhurst will have one eye on the scores at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
The Dragons are one game behind the Tigers and Hawks, but already hold a superior percentage ahead of their home game with bottom side Maryborough.
A scoreline of something like 120 to 20 against Maryborough would lift the Dragons' percentage to around the 129 mark - more than 10 per cent clear of the Tigers and Hawks.
Should Kyneton and Sandhurst both win on Saturday, the stage will be set for a shootout for fifth place in round 17.
Golden Square should lock away third place when it makes the trip to Camp Reserve to play Castlemaine.
The Dogs have two tough games to finish the season (Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye), but four more points will be enough to keep South Bendigo at bay.
Premiership favourite Gisborne hosts Kangaroo Flat at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
The expected four points will secure Gisborne the minor premiership and an automatic berth in the second semi-final.
In a positive sign for Gisborne, key forward Jack Scanlon is back in the senior side for the first time since round five.
Scanlon played in the reserves last week after recovering from a shoulder injury. Adam Brancatisano will make his senior debut.
