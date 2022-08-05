Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to lift interest rates

Peter Kennedy
Peter Kennedy
Updated August 5 2022 - 8:47am, first published 5:18am
Bendigo Bank announces rate rise

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has lifted its variable home loan rate by 0.5 per cent.

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

