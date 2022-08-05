Bendigo Advertiser
Victorian opposition backs Shepparton as a fifth Commonwealth Games hub in 2026

By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:42am
FIFTH HUB: Peter Walsh wants Shepparton added to the list of host cities.

THE state opposition has pledged to include Shepparton as a regional hub for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, should they win the November state election.

