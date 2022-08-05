THE state opposition has pledged to include Shepparton as a regional hub for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, should they win the November state election.
Nationals leader Peter Walsh and shadow minister for Sport Cindy McLeish were at Shepparton Sports Stadium to make the announcement on Friday, which the pair said would put Shepparton on the world stage.
Advertisement
Mr Walsh says the commitment matches the original vision for 2026 and adds Shepparton as a fifth hub alongside Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland.
"The bid for 2026 began here and Shepparton must be included in 2026," Mr Walsh says.
The bid for 2026 began here and Shepparton must be included- Peter Walsh
"Time and time again, the city-centric Andrews Labor Government has overlooked Shepparton and their decision to not include the region in Victoria 2026 reaffirms that.
"Only the Liberals and Nationals are committed to Shepparton as a hub at the 2026 Commonwealth Games."
The Liberals and Nationals will fight for Shepparton to host some of the optional Commonwealth Games sports such as basketball and shooting that are not on the official schedule of 16 sports.
Bendigo hosted some rifle and basketball events as part of the 2006 Commonwealth Games hosted by Melbourne.
Shadow Minister for Sport Cindy McLeish says excluding Shepparton as a hub was an affront to the people who petitioned to bring the event to the region.
Bendigo is set to host netball, cycling, T20 cricket, squash, weightlifting and para-powerlifting as part of the March 2026 Games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.