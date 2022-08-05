LVFNL netball: Panthers looking to nail down third spot; Demons planning a move up

MARONG coach Bianca Garton is hopeful her side can grasp its opportunity to finish in the LVFNL's top-three ahead of finals.
The Panthers host fellow premiership aspirant Calivil United on Saturday, with a win securing them a double chance in this year's final series.
It would be an excellent reward for a fine season so far, highlighted by wins in nine of 13 matches played and one draw.
For Calivil United (8-4) to force its way into the top-three, it must beat Marong and also defeat Newbridge in round 18, when the Panthers are on the bye.
Garton, who has relished the opportunity to test her side against the competition's top teams this season, admits she is happy with where their season is at.
"We have played some pretty consistent netball the last few rounds, but we are not trying to focus on our ladder position too much, as everyone in that top five can beat everyone," she said.
"It probably doesn't matter all that much where we finish, I know if we can get our game right we are capable of beating anyone.
"That said, top-three would be really nice.
"We've been focusing on getting a good start (to games) and minimising our own errors.
"I think we are a really good team defensively all over the court, but we haven't really been capitalising on the turnovers we get.
"So that's been a real focus for us in this second half of the season."
A 65-24 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine last week - the Panthers third straight win - was highlighted by the promising A-grade debuts of 15-year-olds Charli Coghill and Charlie Crawford.
Both girls played a half each, with Garton saying 'they did a ripping job', with both having previously appeared at B-grade level this season, as well as their own 15-and-under grade.
"They were really excited and nervous, but they both did really well," Garton said.
An earlier season loss to Calivil United, in which the Panthers led for much of the match but lost by two goals, is sure to provide extra motivation this time around.
"Getting a good start is going to be crucial, as will capitalising on our turnovers, as it was a real shoot out last time," Garton said.
"There was no room for error and we probably made a lot of them in last quarter and Calivil capitalised.
"But we've got the fire in the belly - we want to finish in that top three. It would be rewarding for the season we've had."
A string of three-straight losses before last week's 44-35 win over Pyramid Hill has not dampened the spirits or aspirations of joint Calivil United coach Karen Pascoe.
In particular with the club being hard-hit by injuries and illness.
"We've had a bit of a bad run with COVID and players missing - we are actually looking forward to having our full team back this week for the first time in the second round - fingers crossed," she said.
"Hopefully, I'll be very spoilt for choice.
"I haven't been at all unhappy with the last few weeks. The (Maiden Gully) YCW game we had a closer scoreline than the first round and we were missing Mia Peters-McCrann in that game, a big shooting target."
With a spot in the top three up for grabs, Pascoe said there was no downplaying the importance of the game.
"It was very close last time - only a few goals in it - and pretty physical, so we'll need to be ready and on our game," she said.
"Marong has had a great year and without taking too much notice, their scorelines have been pretty similar to ours.
"I'd be surprised if it wasn't a close one again."
Meanwhile, Maiden Gully YCW will round out a run of three straight tough matches against finals-bound opponents when it hosts Bridgewater at Marist College.
The Eagles will be protecting an 11-1 record, while the Mean Machine will be hoping to bounce back from a two-goal loss to Newbridge and regain some confidence ahead of finals.
Newbridge welcomes Pyramid Hill to Riverside Park.
