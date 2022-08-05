Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL netball: Panthers looking to nail down third spot; Demons planning a move up

By Kieran Iles
August 5 2022 - 3:00am
GETTING AROUND THEIR TEAM-MATES: Marong players show their support for 15-year-olds Charli Coghill and Charlie Crawford, who made their A-grade debuts in last week's match against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.

MARONG coach Bianca Garton is hopeful her side can grasp its opportunity to finish in the LVFNL's top-three ahead of finals.

