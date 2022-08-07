CASTLEMAINE father and daughter duo, Peter and Alice Bottomley, are set to raise the temperature in and out of the kitchen with their love for cooking and fiery personalities this season of My Kitchen Rules (MKR), which premiered on Sunday.
Peter said MKR was a "brilliant experience," and "a ball" to be part of.
"Hard work and a lot of fun," he said.
While Sunday's night's episode might not have gone to plan for the Castlemaine pair, a lemon pudding fail and some average scores, they've stated they won't let it deter them from making the most of their time on the show.
Alice said one thing viewers didn't know about the show was the judges actually spend a lot of time with the contestants.
"You do have quite extensive and amazing conversations with them. It's literally like being at a dinner party with them. It's not staged," she said.
Alice said "Manu is, you know, very charming and cheeky. So we got along really well because I'm completely inappropriate and cheeky aswell."
She said Nigella was "gorgeous," "inquisitive," and "giving with her knowledge."
Peter said "the conversation is so easy, you sort of forget who they are."
"And then you'll just turn and think oh my god, that's Nigella Lawson!" He said.
Alice said MKR was an amazing opportunity, it also came with challenges.
"I think when you watch as a viewer you sort of forget that there's a whole team, you know, behind the scenes," she said.
"So when you're cooking in your kitchen, it's not just me and dad. It's also two cameras, and two producers.... and the producers are constantly firing questions at you," she said.
Alice said aswell as being on top of your game plan, you also have to answer the constant questions being fired to create that narrative that viewers at home see.
She was on X-Factor in 2014 so she had the experience of being filmed and being interviewed before, which helped her on MKR.
Being father and daughter also made for a very unique working dynamic.
"Alice and I had an interesting dynamic in our relationship. We are both very similar," Peter said
"So things can get interesting at times."
Alice said their relationship was "tumultuous," "dramatic", and "outrageous."
With a chuckle, Peter said "what's life like without a bit of drama in it?"
"I thought it would be a really nice opportunity for her and I to get away from the family dynamics and the café dynamics and spend some time together," he said.
The pair said they are passionate about food and cooking because it represents family and love.
Alice said being with her loved ones and sharing stories around the dinner table is the best part of her up bringing.
For Peter, food is a way of connecting the generations.
"I love it when my sister rings to tell me that she's just made a batch of Dad's biscuits. Creating something your mother or grandmother used to make is a very powerful way of keeping memories alive," he said.
As for their cooking styles, Alice said she was an intuitive cook - and doesn't measure and follows her heart, not recipes.
Her go to entrée was wild rice mushroom risotto.
Peter said he was a messy and slightly disorganised cook.
Peter's go to entrée was fresh Scottish smoked salmon with beetroot relish, crème fraiche and homemade oatcakes.
Alice signed up for My Kitchen Rules one night while sitting on the couch, but didn't finish the application.
She got an email from a producer who had seen her application and asked her to finish it.
"I rang dad and I said 'hey dad, funny story... want to do My Kitchen Rules?' " she said.
"And he said 'yeah sure.' "
The pair work at their family owned cafe Run, Rabbit, Run in Castlemaine.
"It's in a beautiful old building in the heart of Castlemaine," Peter said.
Alice's dream is to have a food truck that serves Asian small eats with big flavours and no fuss.
On the other hand, Peter has ambitions of to open a high tea room, combining his love for baking and entertaining.
Alice said to MKR future hopefuls "it's not enough to just be a good cook."
"This pressure was unlike anything I've ever experienced."
