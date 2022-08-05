CVFLW: Golden Square aims high ahead of clash with Castlemaine

Golden Square will look to turn the tables on Castlemaine this weekend when they meet in round 16 of the Central Victoria Football League Women's competition.
The first time the teams encountered each other this year, back in May for round seven, it was the Magpies who took a four-point win, 5.3 (33) over 4.5 (29).
Nine rounds later, the Magpies are still undefeated and sit firmly on top of the ladder.
Meanwhile, Golden Square are third on the standings, with their only other loss coming from the hands of the Bendigo Thunder two weeks ago.
"The first time we played Castlemaine it was a really close quality game of football," Golden Square head coach Todd Deary said.
"The match this week is an opportunity for us to see if we've improved and a good yardstick as to where we stand at this stage of the season."
After the 13-point loss to the Thunder in round 14, the Bulldogs went straight back to business to develop a plan for the remaining matches.
"We had a very challenging game against Thunder and afterwards we went straight back to the drawing board to focus on elements such as structure, ball handling and hitting targets.
"After a few weeks of refining I believe our hard work will now start to pay dividends."
With finals fast-approaching every single ladder point will be crucial in the race for a prime position within the top-four.
Eaglehawk is currently in fifth position on the ladder, but if the stars align during the next three rounds, they still have a chance to make finals.
First up on the run to finals is a clash this Sunday against fourth-placed Kyneton who are ahead by 12 points on the ladder.
Back in round seven when they first met it was Kyneton who took the win 6.6 (42) against Eaglehawk 4.11 (35), but with plenty on the line this week it's bound to be another close match-up.
On the back of the club's first win in nearly two years last week against Kerang, North Bendigo heads to Tannery Lane for a clash with Strathfieldsaye.
Both teams are well out of the finals equation, but will no doubt look to end the season with their heads held high.
In round seven Storm defeated the Bulldogs by 63 points.
However, after last week's win over Kerang the Bulldogs are full of confidence and will look to respond strongly against the Storm.
Bendigo Thunder and Kerang both have the bye this week.
Ladder
