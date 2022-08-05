Bendigo junior golfers primed for country region championships

Victoria's best junior country golfers will converge on Bendigo this weekend.
Hosted by both Bendigo and Neangar Park golf clubs, junior boys and girls will compete in the 2022 Golf Australia Victorian Junior Country Regions tournament.
Neangar Park Golf Club general manager Oscar Morris said tournaments of this calibre provided juniors with the opportunity to compete at an elite level.
"At Neangar Park and in the golf industry more broadly this is what we want to see. Juniors coming through the ranks and playing events like this," he said.
"It gives them an aiming point to aspire to and also provides a fantastic level of golf for spectators to watch."
The two-day 36-hole competition will see 71 players in total represent their home country regions in a team-based event.
The regions include Ballarat, Gippsland, Hume, South West, Western and North West which comprises several junior Bendigo golfers.
The format will see the regional team with the lowest score at the end of 36 holes be awarded the overall trophy, in addition to the squad with the lowest net score taking home the handicap trophy.
During day one on Saturday the tournament will be held at Bendigo Golf Club, before the final round tees off on Sunday at Neangar Park.
One Bendigo golfer who heads into the tournament in top form is Belvoir Park's Jazy Roberts who recently fended off a strong field to win the overall girls division at the Murray River Junior Masters in July.
Morris said spectators were welcomed to attend either day of the tournament.
"On Sunday we will have an open area where spectators can get a great view of the ninth green, in addition to being able to walk the course and watch groups," he said.
One of the biggest challenges for the players will be tackling wet weather that's been forecast for both days.
On Saturday the current forecast predicts 100 per cent chance of rain in Bendigo, with a potential thunderstorm and northwesterly winds.
The conditions will be slightly more favourable for golf on Sunday as there's only a 30 per cent chance of rain and less winds on the forecast.
Tee times start from 11am on Saturday at Bendigo and 9am onward on Sunday at Neangar Park.
