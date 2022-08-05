GREATER Bendigo has recorded 161 new COVID infections, up slightly on the 159 new cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.
The total active number is down however with 1116 active cases after yesterday's 1171 total active infections.
Postcodes with the most new infections included 3550 with 65, 3551 with 49, 3555 with 23 and 3556 with eight.
Across the region, there have been five new infections recorded in the Gannawarra Shire, nine in the Loddon Shire and 10 in the Central Goldfields.
There have been 37 in the Campaspe, 57 in Mitchell, 61 in the Macedon Ranges and 25 in Mount Alexander shires.
VICTORIA has recorded 7502 new cases since Thursday, down on 8785 new cases in the previous 24 hours, but tragically there has been a marked spike in deaths.
While there were nine deaths from COVID-19 complications recorded on Thursday, this rose to 34 across the state on Friday.
There are 50,362 active cases across Victoria, which is down from Thursday's number of 52,515.
699 people are in hospital including 39 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
The public are reminded to register any positive rapid antigen tests by calling the Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398, and to continue getting the third dose of the vaccine, and fourth where eligible.
Across the Victorian population, 12 and above, 94.7 per cent have had two doses, while in those over 16, 69.3 per cent have had three doses.
Good morning and welcome to Friday, August 5.
Peter Kennedy here with you again for the final time this week.
The bureau says today will be mostly cloudy, and there's (again) the very high chance of showers, most likely from late this morning, with the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the evening.
Lawn bowler Aaron Wilson is zeroing in on another gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and should the former Bendigo champ manage to defend his singles crown, it seems we will be spared a celebration as his shirt-off exploits from four years ago.
If you love dogs, the Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds is the place to be this weekend, with one of the state's biggest dog shows back in town.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
