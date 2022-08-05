Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo On The Go: New COVID infections in Greater Bendigo remain below 200

Lucy Williams
Peter Kennedy
By Lucy Williams, and Peter Kennedy
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:02am, first published 12:00am
COVID: New COVID infections in Greater Bendigo are again under 200. Picture: File

GREATER Bendigo has recorded 161 new COVID infections, up slightly on the 159 new cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

