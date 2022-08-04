Designs released for upgrade of Bendigo Youth Prevention and Recovery Care hub

Designs for an upgrade of Bendigo's Youth Prevention and Recovery Care centre have been released by the state government.
The upgrade, worth about $6 million, was announced as part of the 2021/2022 state budget. Construction on the Havlin Street East site is set to begin later this year. Frankston and Dandenong will also upgrade their YPARC centres.
It is hoped the YPARC centres will reduce pressure on hospitals with the hubs to offer an alternative to hospital admission and able to provide round-the-clock clinical care.
Minister for Mental Health Gabrielle Williams said the designs were carefully considered to create a welcoming and home-like environment for young people.
"We're rebuilding our mental health system from the ground up to make sure all Victorians in crisis get the support they need, with facilities that are designed to create a welcoming, safe and therapeutic environment," she said.
Designs include a sensory courtyard, lounge and living areas for rest and recovery and family visits.
"This investment means more young people in Bendigo will receive appropriate treatment and care close to their family, support networks and local community," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
The upgrades come from a key recommendation from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.
"We're delivering a reformed mental health system that works for all Victorians, including upgrading facilities in Bendigo so young regional Victorians can access the mental health services they deserve," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
The Victorian Health Building Authority will deliver the project with construction set to begin in late 2022 and finish by early 2024.
