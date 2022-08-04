Mother, daughter share milestone netball day for Newbridge

IT'S said the bond between mother and daughter is one of the most unique and unbreakable imaginable.
For long-serving Newbridge netballer Danielle Wells and her 15-year-old daughter Abbi, that special bond has come with some rare and exciting twists in 2022.
Three decades after playing her first game in maroon and white in the minis, Danielle this season got to play her first game in the same team as Abbi.
On Saturday against Pyramid Hill, the Wells girls will get to share an even bigger moment.
Danielle will play her 300th game for the Maroons in B-grade on the same day as Abbi plays her 100th in the 17-and-under clash.
Neither can believe their luck.
The odds of Danielle reaching 300 games, let alone sharing a fabulous personal milestone with Abbi, were long-shot at best after she announced her retirement in 2020, the season cancelled due to COVID.
But with netball back in full swing, she was eventually coaxed back into playing - in part by her daughter
"There was a bit of convincing - we (Danielle and husband Robbie) do own our own business, so I did worry about my knee and the injuries that happen," she said.
"But when they promised me a game with Abbi, I thought I would regret it if I didn't get to do it."
That moment arrived in round eight this year when mother and daughter took to the court together in the second quarter of the B-grade clash at Pyramid Hill on May 28.
The on-court connection was every bit as pronounced as the bond they share off the court - and instant.
"I passed it to Abbi straight away," the 39-year-old said with more than a trace of joy.
"My only advice was for Abbi to enjoy the moment, not many mums and daughters get an opportunity like this. We are pretty lucky we can still do it.
"I did hear the word 'mum' on court at one stage and I do admit to getting a little bit emotional about it, but it was worth every second."
For the Wells family, Newbridge is home.
It always has been and as Danielle is quick to stress, it always will be.
"I've seen a lot of people come and go, but we still keep in contact with some - it's just a really great club to be involved with," she said.
"I think I was born in maroon and white.
"Mum and dad (Debbie and Brian) both played here and then my brother (Brad Comer) played here and won a grand final, and now Abbi plays and my son Blake is a boundary umpire.
"My husband Robbie also played, so it's a real family.
"That's part of why I've been here so long at Newbridge, it's so relaxed, everyone gets along and it's so comfortable.
"I've grown up here. I've grown up with some of the girls I'm actually playing with, so we're friends for life."
The bulk of Danielle's senior netball has been played in B-grade, complemented by various appearances in A-grade and one season in C-grade.
She has devoted at least eight seasons to coaching Maroons' junior teams and is the co-coach alongside Lauren Knight of the current 17-and-under team that Abbi plays in.
Both the 17-and-under and B-grade teams will be entering round 17 in top spot on the ladder.
If there are any nerves heading into her 300th game, they aren't showing.
"I'm just taking it as a normal game really, I didn't know about it until a few days ago," Danielle said.
Respectful of the various rivalries and traditions existing within the Loddon Valley league, she is glad her 300th game will be played against Pyramid Hill.
"They came into the league a bit later on after I started playing, but they have always been lovely to play against," Danielle said.
"So it's actually nice to get to play the 300th against them."
If there was one thing Danielle would change about her time at Newbridge, it would be her wretched run in grand finals.
Nine times she has been involved in premiership deciders for an unenviable nine losses.
"I guess in some ways I'm lucky, we (B-grade) are sitting on top at the moment, but I don't want to get too excited," she said.
"It's been a bit heartbreaking over the years.
"I've had a couple go into extra time, one we lost by one goal - I guess that's sport, heartache goes with it."
Perhaps the proudest moment of all in her netball life arrived two weeks ago when 15-year-old Abbi made her A-grade debut at goal attack in the second half of the Maroons' win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
"We had most of the family there watching her. We all stood together and it was the next generation coming through," she said.
With the family so firmly entrenched into the fabric of Newbridge, Abbi, who first took to the court at age six, concedes her netball was never going to be played anywhere other than Riverside Park.
Not that she has any complaints or regrets.
"Just like mum and my whole family, I've grown up around the place. I'm not complaining at all, it's amazing," she said.
"I love the maroon and white and playing is the highlight of my week every week."
As a huge day for all at Newbridge approaches, Abbi feels privileged to be sharing such a wonderful occasion with her mother.
"Just playing with her was special enough, but watching her play her 300th will be amazing," she said.
"To see her come back and still be in one piece, I'm very proud of her.
"I definitely wanted her to come back, but it was a team effort to get it done.
"I'm glad she's here and rapt we get to share a special day."
