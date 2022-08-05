THE future of the Blue Edge Program at Weeroona College is in doubt, hampering efforts to keep students engaged in school
The program has been hailed a success but without funding to secure the initiative beyond next year, its future hangs in the balance.
Stakeholders are fighting to keep the program going.
The Blue Edge program, which runs across the nation, is made up of a mixture of young people identified as vulnerable, or at risk of disengaging, and participants who display leadership qualities.
Run by Blue Light in partnership with Victoria Police, the program combines physical training, mentoring, and life skills.
"Really positive outcomes from term one and term two," Weerona College principal Jason Bysouth said of Blue Edge.
"It's such a good program."
The program has funding to continue until term one, 2023.
The Blue Light Foundation and Bendigo Police, who are in support of the program, said they were seeking further funding to continue Blue Edge beyond that date.
The Blue Light Foundation is even considering seeking community donations.
Mr Bysouth admitted he was initially concerned that not enough students would sign up for the program, but the school received great interest during information sessions from students and from parents.
He said they even had more interest from students than they could cater for.
"There has been an increase or improvement in attendance and I have the data to back that up,' Mr Bysouth said.
"I looked at attendance from term four last year and compared it to the students who were involved in term one and term two and there was a significant improvement.
"There's been an improvement in the number of positive chronical entries students have been getting.
"So that's where our teachers are putting positive comments about how they're going in class and behaviour."
Mr Bysouth said students in the Blue Edge Program were also more willing to get involved, and contribute to class discussion, and demonstrate leadership skills.
"Which I can certainly track back to their participation in the Blue Edge Program," he said.
The program has been running at Weeroona College for three terms. it is now in its third week of term three.
Mr Bysouth said he hoped the program would continue beyond term one of next year, but if not, then the school would be keen to be involved in something similar.
"It's a really good opportunity for our students," he said.
Mr Bysouth said following his presentation about the Blue Edge Program at a police forum, conversations were had about what could be done together with parties moving forward.
"We just need to make that happen," he said.
