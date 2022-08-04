Spring Gully United takes points in men's clash with Strath Colts United

SPRING Gully United won its eighth game of the Central Vic Men's League 1 season on Wednesday night.
The Reds proved too good for bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United, winning their catch-up game 4-1 at Epsom-Huntly Reserve.
Luke Wight was a livewire for the Reds, booting a treble with goals in the 5th, 42nd and 87th minutes of the game.
Captain Jarrod Styles also scored for the Reds.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United took an early lead in the game when Keelan Payne was the first to score after just three minutes before the Reds gained control.
With three rounds remaining the victory elevated Spring Gully United (26 points) into fifth position as it leaped Strathdale (25).
