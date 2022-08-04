Bendigo East swimmers clinch medal haul at state country short course titles

A squad of Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes locked in a medal haul at a state-level tournament.
After weeks of preparation and training, last weekend the BESC members headed to Ballarat for the 2022 Victoria Country Short Course Championships.
In addition to the medals, several swimmers performed at their peak to secure personal bests.
Azia Fong-Sutton won three gold medals after taking out the 50m butterfly, 100m individual medley and 50m freestyle.
Fong-Sutton also came home with two silver medals, bringing her total medal tally to five.
Veda Haines performed well in the 200m butterfly to take out the second step on the podium with a silver medal.
Isabella Symons also had an outstanding weekend in the pool with gold in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and bronze in the 100m freestyle.
Cameron Jordan took out gold in the 200m breaststroke as well as the 50m breaststroke, ahead of fellow BESC athlete Charlie Whitsed who took home bronze in the same event.
In the 200m relay, Jordan, Henry Allan, Telani Bibby and Symons clinched bronze.
In the overall club rankings, BESC women were fifth overall while the men finished eighth. BESC swimmers will head to this weekend's Vic Championships.
