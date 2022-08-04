Loddon community groups benefit from $31,000 grant allocation

Loddon Shire Council has approved more than $31,000 in grants at its July meeting to help several community-based projects come to fruition
Council approved an allocation of $31,529 in grants to five applications under the 2022/23 Loddon Shire Community Grants Scheme.
The biggest allocation was $10,000 to the Arnold Cricket Club towards connection to the Grampians Wimmera Mallee (GWM) pipeline for irrigation of the oval,
Other successful applicants were Boort Lakeside Croquet Club ($9117 towards a new ride-on mower) , Bridgewater on Loddon Development Committee ($4150 towards installation of a new solar system at Bridgwater Memorial Hall), Wedderburn Historical Records Museum ($4500 towards a publication of a book detailing Wedderburn war veterans from the Boer War to Iraq), and Wedderburn Lions Club ($3762 for purchase of a new portable toilet).
In a separate agenda item, council approved an allocation of $6611 for the Serpentine Bowling Club for line bowls green ditching.
Inglewood Fire Brigade's request for $2811 towards the purchase of two 3x3 metre heavy-duty fire and UV resistant portable marquees was not approved.
Shire acting manager community support Paul Scullie said it was deemed the brigade's project did not align with the Community Grants Scheme's guidelines and the project was the sole responsibility of another authority.
Since the Community Grants Scheme started in the 2000/01 financial year, Loddon Shire Council has invested about $2.83 million, supporting more than 700 community-based projects worth more than $5.61 million.
