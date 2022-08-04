Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
Advertisement
For more information about placing a notice, please contact us at:
DOG SHOW
The Bendigo and Eaglehawk Kennel Club, along with the Castlemaine Kennel Club, will host two championship dog shows this weekend.
This event also celebrates the Kennel Club's 90th anniversary.
There will be over 4000 purebred pooches, prizes for pedigree winners, and judges attending from interstate.
Main show will take place on Saturday afternoon.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, August 7, from 9am.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive will meet on Thursday to sing their favourite hymns.
Fiona Preston from Mini Trees ministry will share how they minister to needy people and also those in prisons.
Delicious afternoon tea.
New members welcome.
Advertisement
Free bus pickup from home may be available due to generous support of Bendigo City Council.
More details phone Allan 5442 2774.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, August 11, from 1.30pm.
EVENING DANCE
On Saturday evening, the Spring Gully Dance Committee will be hosting another lively dance with music by Cheryl Bailey.
Advertisement
This event will include a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road.
When: Saturday, August 6, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
Advertisement
PIPE BAND CONCERT
Evolution: Concert Series by City of Melbourne Highland Pipe Band with Golden City Pipe Band showcases one of Australia's oldest pipe bands.
There will be traditional favourites played, along with original works.
Tickets $30, for further information, email: enquiries@melbournepipeband.com.au
Where: Bendigo South East College Performing Arts, Flora Hill.
When: Saturday, August 6, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
Advertisement
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Celebrating its 70th year, the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) returns to regional cinemas, showcasing great films from all over Australia and the world.
Over two weekends, the Star Cinema will screen thirteen films from this years program.
Tickets, adults $19, MIFF and Star Cinema Members $15, concession / Seniors / U16 $15
For more phone 5446 2025.
Advertisement
Where: Star Cinema, Town Hall, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, August 12 - 14 and August 19 - 21, various session times.
CLIMATE FORUM
Join in for a 100% Renewable Energy Community Climate Forum and plan for 100% clean energy in Bendigo by 2030.
Guests will be Dr Jarra Hicks from the Community Power Agency and clean energy consultant Benjy Lee.
There will also be a chance for you to share your ideas.
Advertisement
To register, click here.
Where: Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre, Nolan Street.
When: Tuesday, August 9, from 6.45pm.
FARMERS MARKET
The Castlemaine Farmers Market has some of the freshest produce available in the local region.
Advertisement
The weekly market is held every Wednesday and is for local producers only. It is held at 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
The monthly market is held on the first Sunday of every month and brings in producers and farmers from the central Victorian region.
The market boasts fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much more.
COVID-19 measures are in place.
For more information email: cfm@castlemainefarmersmarket.org
Where: Mostyn Street, adjacent to Castlemaine Market Building (Castlemaine Visitor Information Centre).
Advertisement
When: Sunday, August 7, 9am to 1pm.
WESLEY HILL
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
Advertisement
When: Weekly on Saturdays, August , from 9am to 1pm.
EXHIBITIONS
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
Advertisement
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insight into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
Advertisement
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
Advertisement
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Advertisement
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
Advertisement
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
ENLIGHTEN - SOLD OUT
'Enlighten - Hungry Ghost' is a light experience that transforms the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Peace Park into a lightscape.
This event will see light displays that shimmer, spectacular light sculptures throughout the garden, roaming performers and delicious food.
Advertisement
This event commemorates 'Hungry Ghost', a Buddhist Chinese tradition that pays respect to ancestors and soothes wandering spirits.
Festivities will include a Traditional Welcome Dance by the Chinese Lion Team, Prayers to the Dead, incense or food to the passing spirits, food stalls, coffee stalls, various live music and more.
Tickets are limited, click here to book.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 5.30pm to 8pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Advertisement
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
Advertisement
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.