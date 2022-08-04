Eight runners to represent state at Australian Cross Country Championships

EIGHT team-mates from Bendigo Bats have been selected to represent Team Victoria at this month's Australian Cross Country Championships in South Australia.
A month after he raced to seventh place in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bendigo star Andy Buchanan will chase a third national 10km cross-country title.
Buchanan and Bats' team-mate Nathan Stoate were selected for the open 10km to be run at Oaklands Racecourse in Adelaide on August 27.
Based in Cobram, Stoate has put in great runs in the XCR22 series run by Athletics Victoria.
Stoate was fourth in a time of 30.38 at the Victorian 10km championship won by Seth O'Donnell.
Outstanding runs by many of Bendigo's athletes at the state XC and Victorian All-Schools XC champs at Bundoora earned selection for the nationals.
Victoria's under-18 men's team includes Bendigo young guns Harrison Boyd, Phoebe Lonsdale and Jayden Padgham.
At the state titles Padgham was third in the under-18 6km in 19.15 as Boyd, a Bendigo Secondary Secondary College Lions team-mate, was fifth in 19.24.
Lonsdale ran the under-18 girls 4km in 15.10 on the hilly Bundoora course.
The Tickell siblings, Logan and Chelsea, will be bound for Adelaide to compete in the under-17 and under-14 age groups respectively.
The field for the under-16s includes Genevieve Nihill from Catherine McAuley College.
Great form by Tullie Rowe in the under-20 category of this season's XCR has earned a place as a reserve for the under-20 squad.
Race distances at the national titles range between 4km, 6km, 8km or 10km.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Bats will aim to keep their hot form rolling in Sunday's seventh round of XCR.
Athletes will compete in the Lakeside 10 on the Albert Park precinct from 8.20am.
The 10km showdown will be two laps out and back from Lakeside Stadium to Junction Oval on Lakeside Drive.
Bendigo's team to compete in men's premier division is likely to be Stoate, Matt Buckell, Jamie Cook, Glenn McMillan, Archie Reid and Brady Threlfall.
The Bats will face strong opposition from St Stephens Harriers and Box Hill.
The division four line-up for Bendigo includes Luke Crameri in his first XCR race since 2008.
Crameri will join forces with the likes of Jake Delaney, Matt Heislers, Luke Millard, Nigel Preston, Matt Schepisi and Stephen Van Rees.
A powerful women's division four team is Virginia McCormick, Alice Wilkinson and Vanessa Bull.
Also in action for Bendigo are veterans Anne Buckley, and Greg Hilson and Andy Creer as the series moves to road running.
