Wilson makes it two from two in pursuit of second Commonwealth Games gold medal

BENDIGO lawn bowler Aaron Wilson is sitting at the top of Section A after two days of competition in the Commonwealth Games men's singles.
Defending champion Wilson improved to 2-0 with a 21-13 win in his second match against Kenya's Cephas Kimwaki Kimani on Wednesday night (AEST).
Like he did in his round one win over Phillip Jim, Wilson put the early pressure on his opponent, quickly building a 6-0 lead after two ends and soon after 9-1 after four.
Kimani could only get as close as five for the rest of the match.
Wilson is due to play two games tonight (AEST) to round out his sectional play against Guernsey's Todd Priaulx and South Africa's Jason Evans, who was also undefeated after two days of compettiion.
The top two in each section progress to the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Bendigo's Jenna Strauch was an onlooker as Australia closed out the Commonwealth Games swimming program with gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay on Thursday morning (AEST).
The Australian team that won the gold featured Chelsea Hodges swimming the breaststroke leg of the medley.
A day earlier Hodges had finished third in the women's 100m breaststroke final, while Strauch was sixth.
