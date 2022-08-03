Victoria has recorded 8785 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
The new cases were made up of 6512 rapid-antigen tests and 2273 positive PCR tests.
It takes the state's active cases to 52,515.
Currently, there are 723 people hospitalised with COVID-19 include 37 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, nine people have died of COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours.
Good morning and welcome to Thursday, August 4. Peter Kennedy here again with the early start.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aaron Wilson continues his singles campaign today, as he looks to defend the medal he won in sensational style at the Gold Coast in 2018. Round Four of the men's singles will be contested today, with Wilson taking on the home team's Todd Priaulx.
Schools across the country have dialled in to watch Birmingham Breakfast this Commonwealth Games, and on Wednesday the Q&A hosts were a bunch of Bendigo youngsters.
Quarry Hill Primary School was one of five lucky schools to be selected, and yesterday took part in the virtual athlete interviews over Zoom and the pupils were super excited to hear from Australian swimmers Katja Dedekind and Ellie Cole.
It's going to be another damp but reasonably mild day.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting it to remain partly cloudy, and there's the high chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.
Winds will be northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.
Bendigo yesterday recorded a further 213 cases of COVID-19, and there are 1258 active cases in the municipality as we awake.
Elsewhere in the region, Macedon Ranges registered 78 cases, Loddon Shire 10, Buloke SHire 8, Campaspe 46, Mount Alexander Shire had 35 cases and Central Goldfields 7.
There were 16 new cases in Gannawarra.
Bendigo has recorded 44,767 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The push for Bendigo to do more, and to do it more quickly to tackle the increasing impacts of climate change is gaining momentum, with a major forum to be held on Tuesday, August 9 as the first in a series of sessions aimed at lifting this region's green credentials.
Long Gully residents are getting ready for the launch of a community garden this weekend, and swimmer Col Pearse is likely still celebrating a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games yesterday.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
