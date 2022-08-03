Bendigo Advertiser
New COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Bendigo over the last 24 hours below 200

Chris Pedler
Peter Kennedy
By Chris Pedler, and Peter Kennedy
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:33am, first published August 3 2022 - 9:14pm
COVID UPDATE: There were 159 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Bendigo in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1171.

There were 159 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Bendigo in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1171.

