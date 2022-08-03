Vic Country men WA-bound with confidence

BENDIGO'S Craig Conn has declared the Victoria Country men's hockey team primed and ready for action at the Australian Country Challenge in Albany, Western Australia.
Conn and fellow Bendigo region-linked players Ethan Anderson, Jarrod Lougoon, Keeley Butler-Kerridge, Adam Gardiner and Hamish Archibald are all part of an 18-player squad that will represent the state at the eight-day tournament, starting this Saturday.
The Victorians will be attempting to challenge the might of New South Wales, which has won every country championships contested since 2013.
A strong and steely focused men's squad, together with a similarly ambitious women's squad, put the final touches on their preparation for the August 6 to 13 tournament with a training camp in Bendigo on the weekend.
A highlight was a motivational pep talk from former Bendigo Olympian and Basketball Australia hall of famer Kristi Harrower on Saturday night.
Conn - a goal keeper with Men's Vic League club North West Lightning, is lining up for his eighth national championships.
He is confident this year's squad stacks up favourably against past teams.
"I have a feeling we'll do well as we have a lot of guys who have played together and importantly gell together, " he said.
"They all like to train hard and are very hungry for success.
"The camaraderie is great, so I think we have a great chance of going away and getting some great results and hopefully finish with a medal around our neck."
Given New South Wales' dominance, Conn's best result at the championships was a silver medal at Wollongong in 2015, when the Vics lost in a penalty shootout.
Slotting in alongside the experienced goal keeper will be his Lightning team-mates Gardiner and Archibald; Anderson and Lougoon, who play Premier League for Essendon and Hawthorn; and La Trobe University's Butler-Kerridge.
The Victoria Country stalwart described the cancellation of the past two championships due to COVID as 'heartbreaking', but said the squad was more determined than ever to make up for lost time.
"There was a lot of frustration and disappointment, especially last year," he said.
"We thought we were going. We had the squad, we were training and at the last minute the rug got pulled.
"It was so shattering, but one year later, we are all keen to go and shake things up a bit."
Asked what kept him coming back for more, Conn, who debuted at the 2013 country championships in Geraldton, said it was his competitive instincts.
That being so, he said he was able to draw plenty of inspiration from Harrower's words of wisdom from Saturday night.
"I think it's the competition and the drive for it that makes me want to keep proving myself, day-in and day-out," Conn said.
"Listening to Kristi and her message about how no one was ever going to take her spot unless she got injured or pregnant, I could relate to that.
"Until some young kid or young bloke takes me out, I don't want to lose my spot.
"That competition and the friends I make playing national championships and the great memories I have make it all worth it."
