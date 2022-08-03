HDFNL finals venues decided - business end of season to start at Lockington

THE region's first day of football-netball finals action for three years will be held at Lockington.
The Heathcote District Football-Netball League has released its venues for its upcoming finals series, which will begin at Lockington on Saturday, August 13, with the qualifying final.
That will be followed on Sunday, August 14, when the elimination final is played at Colbinabbin.
Semi-final weekend on August 20-21 will be played at Toolleen and Gunbower, but which ground hosts which final is yet to be confirmed.
The venue will be determined by which semi-final Mount Pleasant's senior football team is playing in.
The Blues seniors are locked into the qualifying final against Colbinabbin and will either play in the first or second semi-final the following week depending on the outcome of the Grasshoppers clash.
If the Blues win the qualifying final then Gunbower will host the second semi-final on Saturday, August 20, and Toolleen the first semi-final the following day.
But if the Blues lose to Colbinabbin Toolleen will host the second semi-final and Gunbower the first semi-final.
The preliminary final will be played at White Hills on Saturday, August 27, and the grand final at Huntly on Saturday, September 3.
There will be extra anticipation for all finals series across the region this season given there has been no finals played in any leagues the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There's only round left in the HDFNL home and away season to be played this Saturday.
In the senior football Lockington-Bamawm United (56 points) is guaranteed to finish on top of the ladder and take the direct route into the second semi-final.
Colbinabbin (50) hosts Mount Pleasant (48), with the winner to finish second and loser third before the two then clash again in the qualifying final the following week.
North Bendigo (42) is locked into fourth position, with the only spot still up for grabs fifth, with White Hills (28) and Heathcote (24) the only two teams in contention for it.
In the A Grade netball White Hills (56) and Elmore (52) can both still finish top, Mount Pleasant (40) is locked into third and Colbinabbin (32) into fourth.
Huntly (24), LBU (20) and Leitchville-Gunbower (20) are all still in contention to finish fifth.
This Saturday's games - Elmore v LBU, Colbinabbin v Mount Pleasant, Heathcote v Leitchville-Gunbower, White Hills v Huntly.
North Bendigo bye.
