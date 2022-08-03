FORMER Bendigo Art Gallery director Karen Quinlan AM has been lured back to Victoria to lead Australia's busiest arts centre complex to further success after taking on the role of chief executive officer at Arts Centre Melbourne.
Ms Quinlan, the game-changing former director of Bendigo Art Gallery and current CEO of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, has been appointed to lead Arts Centre Melbourne - which includes the spire-topped Theatres Building, Hamer Hall and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.
Known for her transformative role as director of Bendigo Art Gallery from 2000 until 2018, Ms. Quinlan built the gallery's reputation on the world stage though major international partnerships and blockbuster exhibitions before moving to Canberra and the National Portrait Gallery.
Ms Quinlan said she was looking forward to her new challenge.
"I am excited and energised by the prospect of leading the extraordinary team at Art Centre Melbourne, embracing change and growth and importantly delivering a world-class experience for the community in my home town!"
Under Ms Quinlan's leadership, Bendigo Art Gallery became a major driver of cultural tourism and boosted the region's economy.
In the past four years, Ms. Quinlan has steered the National Portrait Gallery through a period of change and renewed ambition, extending its national reach and profile.
Formerly Chair of the Public Galleries Association of Victoria and serving on boards including Melbourne Fashion Festival and State Library Victoria, Ms. Quinlan was also a member of the 2015 Creative Industries Taskforce which informed the Victorian Government's first Creative State strategy.
In 2019, she was awarded an Order of Australia medal for services to the arts.
Ms Quinlan joins Arts Centre Melbourne as it embarks on a major upgrade as part of the $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project which includes the refurbishment of the historic State Theatre.
Ms Quinlan will commence at Arts Centre Melbourne on October 3.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
