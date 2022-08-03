Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

US man 'caused wildfire by burning spider'

Updated August 3 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and had burned more than 24 hectares as of Tuesday. (AP PHOTO)

A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.