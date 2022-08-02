Update: 2.10pm
Bendigo has recorded a further 213 cases of COVID-19, and there are 1258 active cases in the municipality.
Elsewhare in the region, Macedon Ranges registered 78 cases, Loddon Shire 10, Buloke SHire 8, Campaspe 46, Mount Alexander Shire had 35 cases and Central Goldfields 7.
There were 16 new cases in Gannawarra.
Bendigo has recorded 44,767 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Update: 10.35am
VICTORIA has reported another 9,122 cases of COVID-19.
Government data released this morning shows there are 743 people in hospital with the illness, 40 of them in ICU and eight on a ventilator.
Sadly, another six lives have been lost.
69.3 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have received three doses of vaccine, while 94.7 per cent of those aged 12 and over have had at least two doses.
6,324,469 vaccines have been administered.
Of the 9,122 cases reported, Rapid antigen tests were used for 6,847 cases and PCR tests for 2,275.
There are 16,363 active cases across the state.
Updated: 7.54am
The Severe Weather Warning for the Central Highlands has been cancelled.
You can now return to normal activity as the threat is reduced. Be aware of any hazards that may still exist, such as trees down, fallen powerlines and damaged buildings.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The severe weather has resulted in:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
This will be the final message issued for this incident.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/21025/moreinfo
Earlier:
Good morning, and welcome to Wednesday, August 3.
Peter Kennedy, editor here bright and early today and if you're waking up thinking it's a mild morning - you're absolutely correct.
It was 11 degrees at 6am, and Bendigo has received eight millimetres of rain overnight, and a strong northerly airflow will mean it's going to be up to 17 degrees both today and tomorrow, but showers are likely to persist.
Bendigo looks to have dodged the worst of the weather, with reports of trees down to our south near Macedon and Bullarto as a strong cold front front swept across the state overnight.
But there are reports of power outages to Bendigo's west near Dunolly and south near Trentham.
Greater Bendigo yesterday notched up another 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 1304.
Elsewhere in the state, the Loddon Shire noted four new cases, while Gannawarra, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander have also had increases with 18, 14 and 26 new infections respectively.
Macedon Ranges saw the largest increase with 105 new infections recorded, bringing its active case count to 560.
Victoria recorded 10,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, compared with just 7678 the previous day, but overall active case numbers are still on the decline.
More to come.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
