Bendigo Advertiser

A family keepsake forever

August 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOTE TO SELF: Your family history is worth recording, so here's a great chance to write it all down, and to keep it safe, in the one place where your relatives and friends can refer to it. Photo: Supplied.

Do you really know the people closest to you?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.