A family keepsake forever

Do you really know the people closest to you?
Chances are you know quite a lot about them, simply because you've shared so much with them over the years - those moments in life you experienced together - and the great family stories that are talked about time and time again.
Family and friends may know a lot about the people, places and events that have happened to you and your loved ones over the years, but no one knows everything.
Spending time with the people you care about and talking to them about the events that have shaped their lives can be an amazing experience.
Cousins, aunties, grandparents, nieces and nephews, they all weave a part in the warp and weft of our lives, and will all have a great story to add to yours, from their own unique perspective.
Sharing stories is a great way to understand and get to know family and friends even better.
Sometimes though, just getting started can be the most difficult part.
My Story is a 54-page book that leads you through all aspects of your life, from childhood and school years to parenting and grandparenting as well days of celebration and your favourite memorable experiences.
Questions like "What was the first holiday with your parents that you can remember?", "What was the most trouble that you ever got into?", and "Tell us about how you learnt to drive."
My Story also prompts you to provide advice to your family... advice from your experiences.
The book concludes with the opportunity to record personal details to tie your whole story together.
"You'll find My Story is a great way to get the conversation started and you may even find it difficult to stop," Mulqueen Family Funerals director Peter Mulqueen said.
Remember, all you have to do is make the time because the format of My Story makes it straightforward and easy.
Everyone has a story and there's always more to a story than most people know. So, why not get the conversation started... and remember to write it all down.
You can get a free copy of My Story from Mulqueen Family Funerals in Bridge Street, email office@mulqueen.com.au or call 03 5443 4455 to get a copy sent out to you.
