Help when you need it

Nobody likes to contemplate their own death, however, it is an unavoidable occurrence, whether we like it or not.
That being said, there are many people within our community who simply refuse to consider what will happen both leading up to their death and after they are gone.
As the saying goes, "failing to plan is planning to fail," and this very much applies to having your affairs in order in terms of both a will and providing instructions for your executors to follow.
Yes, many clients are correct in saying "it won't be my problem," but unfortunately, the consequences of adopting this approach are often dire for those loved ones that are left behind.
We often find that the most complex and expensive estate matters are those whereby the deceased has not turned their mind to how their assets ought to be dealt with after they are gone, nor have they provided any written instructions to their executors to assist them to administer the estate and carry out their wishes.
Even in the most seemingly simple of scenarios, for example, where a validly executed will is left, leaving an entire estate divided equally between children, there is still potential for disputes to arise amongst the executors and/or beneficiaries.
Some key questions that anyone should ask of themselves when trying to assess if they have completed a sufficient degree of planning, may be as follows:
Does anyone amongst my family or friends know what my funeral and burial wishes are? Are they in writing anywhere, to avoid any contention or arguments amongst my executors and other family members?
Do my Executors know what assets I actually own? Do they have access to my computer or email accounts to find out?
Will they be aware of who to contact to ensure my assets are still insured after my death?
Are there important family heirlooms that my children or other family members might all want? Have I provided specific instructions in either my will or to my executors about who these need to go to? Is it in writing or just a verbal, informal instruction?
In terms of end-of-life care, does my next-of-kin or Medical Treatment Decision Maker know what my wishes are in terms of care or medical intervention?
Often these topics are not easy to address, however, dedicating a small amount of time to preparing basic instructions will save your executors from trying to guess what you might want in terms of funeral or burial arrangements, and what your assets might in fact be.
If you feel that you need professional advice to prepare your estate plan, please do not hesitate to contact either David Symons or Keely McDonald of our office, who can walk you through your entire estate planning process on 03 5454 3000.
