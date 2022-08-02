BFNL: Golden Square skipper still going strong | round 15 player rankings

Five premierships, one Michelsen Medal, Victoria Country and BFNL captain - Jack Geary has nothing left to prove in his footy career.
Try telling him that.
Advertisement
At the age of 31, the Bulldogs skipper is playing as well as he ever has.
Despite some injury concerns, he's played all 15 games this season and only once has he had a game where he's failed to collect at least 20 possessions.
In the past three weeks he's averaged 37 possessions per game, including a best on ground performance against Kyneton on Saturday.
With his side under pressure from the hungry Tigers, Geary had 38 possessions, eight marks and 10 tackles.
"He's been super for us all year,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"His consistency has been remarkable. I'd struggle to think of a poor game he's played this year.
"On Saturday, in a big game when we needed someone to set the scene, he had 10 tackles. That's exactly what you need out of your skipper."
Of the 14 key statistical areas Premier Data analyses, Geary is rated elite or above average in 13. The only statistical feature he's struggling in is goals - one goal in 15 games.
That's understandable considering he's spent a fair portion of this season playing off half-back.
"I haven't seen a more committed or determined player in my time in footy,'' Carter said.
"He's still our best trainer. His motivation has probably changed a bit now. It's about bringing this young group through to enjoy the team success he's already had.
"He's a competitor and in the big games he rises to the occasion. That's why he's our captain and that's why we count ourselves very lucky to have him."
Last Saturday's win over Kyneton all but sealed the double-chance for the Bulldogs. When they defeat Castlemaine at Camp Reserve this Saturday it will be locked in cement.
They then face top-two teams Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye in the final two home and away rounds. It will be back-to-back games against the Storm because two clubs will meet again in the qualifying final.
RANKING POINTS
Advertisement
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 176
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 173
Liam Latch (Mb) 168
Aidan Hare (Mb) 163
Cal McCarty (SS) 162
Jack Geary (GS) 156
Advertisement
Tom Gardam (Mb) 148
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 147
Riley Wilson (SS) 147
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 144
DISPOSALS
Cal McCarty (SS) 45
Advertisement
Liam Latch (Mb) 44
Jack Geary (GS) 38
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 38
Jake Moorhead (SS) 34
Jake Thrum (GS) 33
Tom Gardam (Mb) 33
Advertisement
Aidan Hare (Mb) 32
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 31
John Watson (Cm) 31
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Tom Cain (GS) 16
Liam Collins (KF) 15
Advertisement
Jack Geary (GS) 14
Liam Latch (Mb) 13
Bryce Franzini (KF) 12
Jake Moorhead (SS) 12
Aidan Hare (Mb) 12
Ryan Hartley (GS) 11
Advertisement
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 11
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 10
MARKS
Tom Gardam (Mb) 14
Rhys Magin (Kyn) 13
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 12
Advertisement
James Schischka (SS) 11
Hunter Lawrence (SS) 11
Liam Latch (Mb) 11
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 10
Steven Georgiou (Kyn) 10
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 10
Advertisement
Zac Denahy (Cm) 10
CLEARANCES
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 12
Liam Collins (KF) 12
Ryan Hartley (GS) 11
Tom Cain (Cm) 11
Advertisement
Cam McGlashan (Eh) 9
Mitch Collins (KF) 9
Liam Latch (Mb) 9
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 7
Terry Reeves (GS) 7
Advertisement
LOOSE BALL GETS
Jack Geary (GS) 14
Tom Cain (Cm) 13
Baxter Slater (SS) 13
Liam Latch (Mb) 12
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 11
Advertisement
Lewin Davis (Eh) 11
Ben Thompson (Eh) 10
Ryan Hartley (GS) 9
Ricky Monti (GS) 9
Jack Hickman (GS) 9
HARD BALL GETS
Advertisement
Billy Evans (Eh) 7
Liam Collins (KF) 6
Aidan Hare (Mb) 6
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 5
Zavier Murley (GS) 5
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 5
Advertisement
Ben Thompson (Eh) 4
Cam McGlashan (Eh) 4
Jake Moorhead (SS) 4
Liam Latch (Mb) 4
TACKLES
Aidan Hare (Mb) 16
Advertisement
Dillon Williams (Eh) 13
Declan Slingo (Cm) 11
Jack Geary (GS) 10
Mitch Collins (KF) 10
Cal McConachy (Cm) 9
Bo Alexander (SS) 9
Advertisement
Riley Hamilton (Mb) 9
Bailey McGee (Kyn) 8
Liam Latch (Mb) 8
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 11
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 9
Advertisement
Riley Wilson (SS) 9
Ricky Monti (GS) 8
James Schischka (SS) 8
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 7
Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 7
Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 7
Advertisement
Zac Denahy (Cm) 7
Cal McCarty (SS) 7
SPOILS
Liam Murphy (Mb) 8
Liam wilkinson (Cm) 7
Dylan Hanley (Eh) 6
Advertisement
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 6
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 4
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 4
Tanner Nally (Sh) 4
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 4
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 4
Advertisement
Shaun Knott (Eh) 3
HIT-OUTS
Matt Compston (GS) 60
Nicholas Lang (KF) 52
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 43
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 30
Advertisement
Michael Pilcher (SS) 28
Brady Neill (Mb) 20
Jack Lawton (Eh) 17
Ty Stewart (Mb) 16
Brodie Browne-Kerr (Cm) 15
Sam Nettleton (Cm) 14
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.