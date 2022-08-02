BFNL: Sandhurst celebrates milestone for a much-loved Dragon

Every good sporting club has one.
They're the person who puts the club and those involved before themselves.
They're the person who is always upbeat. When a job needs to be done they're the first to put their hand up.
They're the glue that helps keep the club together.
Alex Wharton is that person at Sandhurst Football Netball Club.
That's why when Wharton kicked the match-sealing goal in the Dragons' win over Eaglehawk on Saturday, there was a roar usually only heard from the parochial home fans at Canterbury Park.
Saturday was Wharton's 250th club game and 150th senior appearance for the Dragons.
When his kick on the run from 40m out sailed over the goal umpire's head, every Sandhurst player on the ground mobbed the 30-year-old. The players, coaches and support staff on the bench erupted and the Dragons' faithful in the grandstand cheered as one.
"Alex is as loved as any player that I've ever had anything to do with in footy,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"From the people within the club to his team-mates, he is held in the highest regard.
"He's an incredible person. He gets around the thirds kids, he's unselfish, he's unassuming, he's always happy and he works his backside off for the club.
"We're so lucky to have him at our club."
Wharton's attitude is he's so lucky to have Sandhurst in his life.
He's won four premierships with the Dragons - one at senior level in 2016 to go with two reserves and one under-18 flag.
While those premierships were special, they were just the icing on the cake for Wharton.
"It's all about playing with my mates and my brother (Joel),'' Alex said.
"The people around the place are fantastic. I couldn't ask for anything better and couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."
The 150 senior game and 250 club game milestone meant plenty to the Sandhurst wingman, who made his senior debut against Kyneton in 2011 at Huntly because the QEO was being resurfaced.
"I probably didn't think I'd ever get to 150 senior games after playing quite a bit of reserves footy,'' Wharton said.
"I've been pretty lucky really."
Premiership team-mate Lee Coghlan said luck had little to do with Wharton's long career with the Dragons.
"His positivity draws people to him, whether that's the kids in the under-18s or the older guys,'' Coghlan said of Wharton.
"He's been a big part of keeping our core group together, which is a huge part of the club's success. People like that can be hard to find at footy clubs.
"He's been really integral in developing our culture at the club around enjoyment being really important and people playing for the love of the jumper.
"(On the field) he's worked so hard on his game. There's an art to playing that wingman role on the QEO and he does it as well as anyone.
"His overhead marking has really developed and he's become an important focal point for us at times.
"Early on he spent a couple of years in the reserves, but he just kept working on his game.
"He's set an incredible example for any young person coming through the ranks at our standard of footy that, if you stick at it and improve, you can develop into a bloody good senior footballer."
With four flags under his belt already, Wharton said number five could come as early as this year.
The Dragons are in a battle with Kyneton and Eaglehawk for fifth spot on the ladder.
"If we win all three of our games we'll make the finals and from there you just never know,'' he said.
"We've beaten a couple of the top sides this year (Gisborne and Golden Square), so our best footy is good enough to beat anyone."
