On the go Bendigo: 246 new coronavirus cases in Greater Bendigo LGA

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:13am, first published 12:37am
COVID: Victorians are encouraged to continue testing for COVID-19 and recording any positive cases with the government. Picture: File

THERE have been 246 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Bendigo in the last 24 hours, with the current number of active cases at 1304.

