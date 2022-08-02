On the go Bendigo: 246 new coronavirus cases in Greater Bendigo LGA

THERE have been 246 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Bendigo in the last 24 hours, with the current number of active cases at 1304.
The most affected postcodes have been 3550 with 80 new cases, 3551 with 70, 3555 with 40 and 3556 with 33. Heathcote has recorded 12 more cases.
Elsewhere in the state, the Loddon Shire has four new cases while Gannawarra, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander have also had increases with 18, 14 and 26 new cases respectively.
Macedon has seen the largest increase with 105 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours bringing their active case count to 560.
The public are reminded to report their positive rapid antigen test through the Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398.
VICTORIA has recorded 10,079 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours compared with just 7678 the previous day, but the overall active case numbers are still on the decrease.
On Monday there were 61,077 active cases across the state while on Tuesday that number had fallen to 58,225.
Of Tuesday's new cases, 8335 came through from rapid antigen tests while 1744 were from PCR tests.
Across the state, there are 802 people in hospital including 44 people who are in ICU and six who are ventilated. Tragically 13 people have died in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69.3 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
And 94.7 per cent of those over 12 years of age have received two COVID vaccinations, adding up to 6,322,852 doses all up.
