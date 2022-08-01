McCaig's strong finish to first Commonwealth Games, Strauch in another final

Alessia McCaig completed her first Commonwealth Games with a strong performance in the women's keirin.
The Bendigo track cyclist finished 11th to mark an impressive debut for her country at Commonwealth games level.
Advertisement
The 11th placing followed a fourth in the team sprint, 17th in the individual sprint and eighth in the 500m time-trial.
In the keirin, McCaig finished second in the opening heat to advance straight to the second round.
The 19-year-old needed to finish inside the top three in her second round race to advance to the main final.
In a tight race, McCaig finished sixth and progressed to the final for 7th-12th ranked riders.
McCaig was fifth in the final to finish with an overall ranking of 11th for the event.
Meanwhile, Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch qualified for her third Commonwealth Games final.
Strauch will swim for a medal in the 100m breaststroke final at 4.07am Wednesday morning (AEST).
The former Bendigo East junior was the fourth fastest qualifier through the semi-finals and will swim from lane six in the final.
South African duo Lara van Niekerk, who won gold in the 50m breaststroke final, and Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 200m breaststroke champion, are the favourites for the event.
Australian Chelsea Hodges was the third fastest qualifier and will swim in lane three.
Strauch won the silver medal in the 200m breaststroke final on Monday morning (AEST).
Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson starts his men's singles campaign tonight, while Bamawm's Col Pearse swims in the final of the men's S10 100m butterfly at 5.45am (AEST) tomorrow morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.