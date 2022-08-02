Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 15

The numbers behind the winners and losers for round 15 in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
SANDHURST v EAGLEHAWK
The stats sheet doesn't show one of the key factors that led to Sandhurst's victory.
There was very little between the teams - the Dragons had more disposals (327-322), more marks (84-74) and more tackles (63-55), while the Hawks had more inside 50s (51-49).
One of the major differences was Sandhurst's will to win. They wanted it more than the Hawks.
The influence of two individuals also played a major role in the win.
Ruckman Hamish Hosking was dominant. The big man rucked all day for 29 possessions, 43 hit-outs, 12 clearances and one goal.
Key forward Cobi Maxted lifted the Dragons with a big second-half. He finished the game with 18 touches, eight marks and four goals.
The Borough lacked a match-winner. Key midfielders Billy Evans and Noah Wheeler were held to 22 and 19 touches respectively.
Defender Clayton Holmes had 31 disposals, but as many as 15 of those were from kick-ins.
The Hawks' best player was Ben Thompson - 26 possessions, eight marks, six clearances and one goal.
GOLDEN SQUARE v KYNETON
The Tigers took it right up to Golden Square in one of the best games of the season.
Square had more disposals (395-352), clearances (49-37) and inside 50s (60-46), but the Kyneton defence did a great job in keeping their side in the game.
The Tigers did a good job in trying to deny Square forwards Joel Brett and Jayden Burke the ball.
Burke only had 10 touches and was held goalless. Brett had 13 touches, but the problem for the Tigers was he kicked 5.2.
The reliable Jack Geary (38 possessions) and Jake Thrum (33) led the way for Square.
Impressive youngsters Ricky Monti (25 disposals and one goal) and Jack Hickman (19 touches and three goals) continut to turn heads.
Kyneton's top shelf players did their best to get their side over the line.
Cameron Manuel (25 disposals, nine marks and four goals), defender Frazer Driscoll (38 touches, 10 marks), Rhys Magin (23 possessions and 13 marks) and Harrison Huntley (21 disposals and 10 marks) gave the Dogs plenty of headaches.
KANGAROO FLAT v CASTLEMAINE
The young Roos overcame a third-term slump to win their fourth game of the season.
Flat's slicker ball movement proved critical in the 27-point win.
The Roos had more disposals (335-303), including 125-71 in effective kicks, and more marks (73-61).
Big man Nick Lang 17 disposals and 52 hit-outs) dominated in the ruck, which led to a 51-38 clearance win.
Defender Ryan O'Keefe (30 disposals, 10 marks) was superb for the roos, while Liam Collins (27 touches, 12 clearances) picked up more best and fairest votes.
After Tommy Horne went down injured early, Tom Cain (30 disposals, 11 clearances) picked up the slack for the Magpies in the middle of the ground.
The most promising sign for the Pies was the performance of Zac Denahy.
Hampered by injury for much of the season, Denahy showed why he could be one of the most dangerous key forwards in the competition when he had 21 possessions, 10 marks and kicked 4.1.
MARYBOROUGH v STRATHFIELDSAYE
Clearances aside, it was total domination by the Storm on the stats sheet.
The Storm cleaned up disposals (481-286), marks (145-88), inside 50s (64-30) and marks inside 50 (38-9).
Individually, it was a fill-up for the Storm.
Nine players had more than 25 possessions - Cal McCarty (45), Jake Moorhead (34), Bo Alexander (31), Daniel Clohesy (31), Riley Wilson (29), Hunter Lawrence (28), Lachlan Sharp (27 and nine goals), Lachlan Gill (27) and Baxter Slater (27).
Sharp's 176 ranking points was the highest score for the league in round 15.
Four players - Liam Latch (44), Tom Gardam (33), Aidan Hare (32) and Kya Lanfranchi (22) - made up nearly half of Maryborough's total possession count.
SOUTH BENDIGO v GISBORNE
Statistics unavailable because of technical issues with film producers Red Onion.
The individual stats for the Bloods and Bulldogs players were not included in the overall player leaderboards.
It's the second game this year the Bloods haven't had statistics taken.
RANKING POINTS
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 176
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 173
Liam Latch (Mb) 168
Aidan Hare (Mb) 163
Cal McCarty (SS) 162
Jack Geary (GS) 156
Tom Gardam (Mb) 148
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 147
Riley Wilson (SS) 147
Cam Manuel (Kyn) 144
DISPOSALS
Cal McCarty (SS) 45
Liam Latch (Mb) 44
Jack Geary (GS) 38
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 38
Jake Moorhead (SS) 34
Jake Thrum (GS) 33
Tom Gardam (Mb) 33
Aidan Hare (Mb) 32
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 31
John Watson (Cm) 31
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Tom Cain (GS) 16
Liam Collins (KF) 15
Jack Geary (GS) 14
Liam Latch (Mb) 13
Bryce Franzini (KF) 12
Jake Moorhead (SS) 12
Aidan Hare (Mb) 12
Ryan Hartley (GS) 11
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 11
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 10
MARKS
Tom Gardam (Mb) 14
Rhys Magin (Kyn) 13
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 12
James Schischka (SS) 11
Hunter Lawrence (SS) 11
Liam Latch (Mb) 11
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 10
Steven Georgiou (Kyn) 10
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 10
Zac Denahy (Cm) 10
CLEARANCES
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 12
Liam Collins (KF) 12
Ryan Hartley (GS) 11
Tom Cain (Cm) 11
Cam McGlashan (Eh) 9
Mitch Collins (KF) 9
Liam Latch (Mb) 9
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 7
Terry Reeves (GS) 7
LOOSE BALL GETS
Jack Geary (GS) 14
Tom Cain (Cm) 13
Baxter Slater (SS) 13
Liam Latch (Mb) 12
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 11
Lewin Davis (Eh) 11
Ben Thompson (Eh) 10
Ryan Hartley (GS) 9
Ricky Monti (GS) 9
Jack Hickman (GS) 9
HARD BALL GETS
Billy Evans (Eh) 7
Liam Collins (KF) 6
Aidan Hare (Mb) 6
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 5
Zavier Murley (GS) 5
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 5
Ben Thompson (Eh) 4
Cam McGlashan (Eh) 4
Jake Moorhead (SS) 4
Liam Latch (Mb) 4
TACKLES
Aidan Hare (Mb) 16
Dillon Williams (Eh) 13
Declan Slingo (Cm) 11
Jack Geary (GS) 10
Mitch Collins (KF) 10
Cal McConachy (Cm) 9
Bo Alexander (SS) 9
Riley Hamilton (Mb) 9
Bailey McGee (Kyn) 8
Liam Latch (Mb) 8
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 11
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 9
Riley Wilson (SS) 9
Ricky Monti (GS) 8
James Schischka (SS) 8
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 7
Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 7
Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 7
Zac Denahy (Cm) 7
Cal McCarty (SS) 7
SPOILS
Liam Murphy (Mb) 8
Liam wilkinson (Cm) 7
Dylan Hanley (Eh) 6
Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 6
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 4
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 4
Tanner Nally (Sh) 4
Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 4
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 4
Shaun Knott (Eh) 3
HIT-OUTS
Matt Compston (GS) 60
Nicholas Lang (KF) 52
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 43
Guy Dickson (Kyn) 30
Michael Pilcher (SS) 28
Brady Neill (Mb) 20
Jack Lawton (Eh) 17
Ty Stewart (Mb) 16
Brodie Browne-Kerr (Cm) 15
Sam Nettleton (Cm) 14
