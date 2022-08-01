Reigning champion Tyson Howie heads into snooker finals as favourite

The race is wide-open for the 2022 Bendigo Snooker Championships, but there's one player who heads into the business end of the season as the favourite.
Four-time and current reigning champion Tyson Howie will look to lift the championship trophy for the fifth time in a row and heads into the finals as the number one ranked player in Bendigo Billiards Snooker Association and is no doubt the the man to beat.
However, the experience of John Schenck, who has 15 championships wins to his name dating back to 1987 will be a challenge for Howie.
Orrin Bester is another young up and comer who will contend strongly. A regular hitting partner of Howie, he will be keen to put in a strong performance.
Veteran and two-time past winner, Dave Worthington, will also be one to watch as his form is back to its best after after returning to the BBSA from a season hiatus.
Jamie Murray his also back on the tables this season and is playing some great snooker - capable of pushing anyone on his day.
Castlemaine's Dave DeGrandi is in career-best form.
He currently has the highest break of the season in the BBSA competition and likely to challenge the best players. Ryan Bowland has had a consistent start to the season, and will be a chance to steal some frames of the top players.
Alan Croft is another veteran who is always a chance to succeed as he is one of the few players in the field to boast a 100 plus break in competition.
Glen Purdy is another player getting back to his best form after a break. He comes with vast experience being a five-time past winner of the championship.
Shae Grieve has also returned to the competitive scene this season and should push the top players with his fluent style.
Adding further depth to the field is 2021 B-Grade snooker champion Kym Busby, who will be looking to step up and challenge the top players.
Another player who could surprise is Jono Davidson who hasn't played since he was a junior some 20 years ago and is really starting to look comfortable again on the big tables.
Competition continues this week for not just the Bendigo Championship, but also B and C divisions. The BBA's Women's Championship will be held next month.
The BBSA is always looking to increase overall membership bases among its clubs - catering for both social and competitive players.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Bendigobsa or contact: secretary@bbsa.org.au for more information.
